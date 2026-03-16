5 life-changing Feng Shui tips to become successful and happy
Feng Shui tips: Creating better energy in your space does not always require big changes; sometimes, a few small adjustments can make a noticeable difference.
The way our home or workspace looks and feels can quietly affect our mood, our focus, and even the opportunities that come our way. The good news is that creating better energy in your space does not always require big changes; sometimes, a few small adjustments can make a noticeable difference.
Here are five simple Feng Shui tips that can help invite more success, peace, and positive energy into your life.
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Declutter and keep your space clean: Clutter blocks the natural flow of energy. When your home or office is messy or overcrowded, it can create mental stress and make it harder for new opportunities to enter your life. Try to keep your surroundings clean, organized, and lively. Open spaces, fresh air, and good lighting can make your environment feel more vibrant and supportive.
Make your entrance beautiful and welcoming: Your entrance is considered the gateway through which energy enters your home. If it looks messy or blocked, positive energy may struggle to flow in. Keep the entrance clean, well-lit, and inviting. Avoid leaving piles of shoes or obstacles near the door. A tidy, welcoming entrance invites new opportunities and good fortune into your space.
Keep the space under your bed clear: In Feng Shui, this area affects the quality of your rest and your emotional energy. Storing items under the bed can create stagnant energy that may disturb your sleep. Ideally, avoid storing anything there except fresh linen if needed. Also, ensure that the wall or space behind your bed does not carry negative imagery or objects that create heavy or uncomfortable energy.
Avoid negative artwork or decor: The visuals around you constantly influence your subconscious mind. Paintings, sculptures, or showpieces depicting ruins, war, sadness, or destruction can subtly drain a space of energy. Instead, choose artwork that represents peace, beauty, growth, or happiness. Positive imagery can help uplift your mood and create a calmer environment.
Keep bathroom doors closed and the lid down: Bathrooms are considered spaces where energy can easily drain away. Leaving the bathroom door open or the commode lid up is believed to allow positive energy to escape from the home. To maintain balance, keep the bathroom door closed and the commode lid shut when not in use. This small habit can help preserve the positive energy within your living space.
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Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system. It is not science, so readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More