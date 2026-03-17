A Vedic astrologer shares the important dos and don'ts for Amavasya and Matsya Jayanti 2026

Certain days in the Vedic calendar are considered especially powerful, and Amavasya (New Moon) is one of them. Falling on March 18, 2026, it is traditionally a time for introspection, letting go of negativity, and connecting with ancestors. Just a couple of days later, on March 21, 2026, Matsya Jayanti will be celebrated to honor Lord Vishnu’s Matsya (fish) incarnation, when he saved humanity and sacred texts from a great flood. Important dos and don'ts for Amavasya and Matsya Jayanti 2026 (Freepik)

According to Vedic astrologer Heena from Astrotalk, such spiritually charged days are not just about rituals; they are about aligning your thoughts, actions, and environment with positive energy. Here is a simple guide to what you can do (and what to avoid) to make the most of this time.

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Remedies to follow Offer water to the Peepal tree: Pour water mixed with black sesame seeds at the roots of a Peepal tree. According to Vedic belief, this helps in seeking blessings from ancestors and resolving past karmic imbalances.

Pour water mixed with black sesame seeds at the roots of a Peepal tree. According to Vedic belief, this helps in seeking blessings from ancestors and resolving past karmic imbalances. Chant the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra: Chanting this powerful mantra 108 times is said to bring protection, healing, and inner strength, especially during spiritually sensitive days.

Chanting this powerful mantra 108 times is said to bring protection, healing, and inner strength, especially during spiritually sensitive days. Donate black items: Black sesame seeds, black cloth, or urad dal are associated with Shani Dev. Donating them is believed to reduce the malefic effects of Saturn and bring stability.

Black sesame seeds, black cloth, or urad dal are associated with Shani Dev. Donating them is believed to reduce the malefic effects of Saturn and bring stability. Feed crows: Crows are symbolically linked to ancestors in Vedic traditions. Feeding them is considered a way of offering respect and seeking ancestral blessings.

Crows are symbolically linked to ancestors in Vedic traditions. Feeding them is considered a way of offering respect and seeking ancestral blessings. Offer milk and water on a Shivling: Praying to Lord Shiva by offering raw milk and water on a Shivling is believed to purify the mind and invite divine grace.

Praying to Lord Shiva by offering raw milk and water on a Shivling is believed to purify the mind and invite divine grace. Light a diya with camphor and cloves: In the evening, lighting a diya with camphor and cloves can help cleanse your home of negative energy and create a calm, peaceful atmosphere. ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to use crystals to protect your aura and stay balanced

Things to avoid Avoid cutting hair or nails: It is considered inauspicious to cut hair, nails, or shave on Amavasya, as per traditional beliefs.

It is considered inauspicious to cut hair, nails, or shave on Amavasya, as per traditional beliefs. Do not sleep during sunset: Sunset is seen as a sensitive transition period. Sleeping at this time is believed to disrupt your energy flow.

Sunset is seen as a sensitive transition period. Sleeping at this time is believed to disrupt your energy flow. Postpone new beginnings: Avoid starting new business ventures, investments, or signing important contracts. This phase is better suited to reflection than to action.

Avoid starting new business ventures, investments, or signing important contracts. This phase is better suited to reflection than to action. Stay mindful of your emotions: Avoid anger, jealousy, arguments, and negativity. Emotions are believed to be more intense and influential during this time.

Avoid anger, jealousy, arguments, and negativity. Emotions are believed to be more intense and influential during this time. Avoid isolated places at night: Unless required for rituals, it is best to stay away from cremation grounds or deserted areas, especially after dark. ALSO READ: 7 Feng Shui decor items to attract wealth and positive energy

Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system. It is not science, so readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.