Most of us decorate our homes to make them look beautiful and comfortable. But according to Feng Shui, your home is more than just a visual space; it is an energy field. Every object you place around you either supports your growth or quietly blocks it. The good news? With a few additions, you can turn your home into a space that naturally attracts wealth, positivity, and overall well-being. 7 Feng Shui decor items to attract wealth and positive energy (Freepik)

Here are 7 simple Feng Shui decor items that can help invite abundance and good energy into your space, as suggested by Feng Shui consultant and Reiki practitioner Karen.

ALSO READ: 8 Feng Shui tips for your entrance door that most homes overlook

Living plants Healthy, vibrant plants represent growth, vitality, and fresh opportunities. They uplift the energy of any space and bring a sense of life indoors. However, avoid spiky plants like cacti, especially near beds or seating areas, as they can create harsh energy. For best results, place your plants in the East or Southeast areas of your home.

Water fountains In Feng Shui, flowing water is a powerful symbol of wealth and prosperity. A small indoor fountain with continuously moving water can help activate financial energy. Just make sure the water stays clean and does not stagnate. Ideal placements include the Southeast or North areas, particularly in living or dining rooms, but avoid placing them in bedrooms.

Water artwork If a fountain is not practical, artwork featuring calm, flowing water can create a similar effect. Choose serene scenes, such as rivers or waterfalls, rather than stormy or chaotic imagery. Larger pieces tend to have a stronger impact and can subtly enhance the flow of abundance in your home.

ALSO READ: 8 Vastu mistakes that could be blocking your prosperity

Mirrors Mirrors are known to expand energy and light. In Feng Shui, they symbolically “double” whatever they reflect. That is why it is important to position them thoughtfully, reflecting open spaces, natural light, or something beautiful. Avoid placing mirrors where they reflect clutter or sharp objects. They can also be used strategically to “extend” missing areas of your home, helping improve aspects like wealth, relationships, or support from helpful people.

Chandeliers Good lighting naturally elevates the energy of a space. A statement chandelier in your entrance, dining, or living area not only adds elegance but also creates a sense of abundance and warmth. It acts like an energetic invitation, welcoming positivity into your home.

ALSO READ: Jupiter retrograde 2026 ends: 7 surprising changes you may notice now

Wind chimes Wind chimes are great for clearing stagnant energy and bringing in a fresh, uplifting flow. Their gentle sound helps break up heavy or stuck energy. Place them near entrances, balconies, gardens, or porches, where natural wind can activate them.

Natural crystals and gemstones Crystals are often used for their calming and balancing properties. When placed with intention, they can enhance the energy of your home. For example, Black Tourmaline is known for grounding and protection, Rose Quartz supports love and harmony, and Citrine is often associated with wealth and abundance.

ALSO READ: Jupiter direct in Cancer 2026: 4 zodiac signs that may benefit the most during this period

Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system. It is not science, so readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.