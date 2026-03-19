Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why you should apply Alta during Navratri, Jai Madaan explains
While it looks like a simple decorative tradition, Alta actually carries a deeper meaning. Jai Madaan explains how it helps invite positivity during Navratri.
The rituals that are usually followed during Navratri or any other Indian festival have a lot to do not just with culture and customs, but also with bringing positivity and balance into people’s lives. One such ritual is Indian women applying Alta during any auspicious event. While it looks like a simple decorative tradition, it actually carries a deeper meaning. According to spiritual expert Jai Madaan, applying Alta helps ground your energy, invite positivity, and strengthen your inner self during Navratri.
Jai Madaan explains, “Every time I apply Alta, I’m reminded that our rituals are never random. Something so simple carries so much power.” Traditionally, Alta was even used to heal wounds, underscoring its significance far beyond beauty or decoration.
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Why Alta matters during Navratri
- Strengthens grounding and the root chakra: Applying Alta on your feet helps activate and balance the root chakra, which is responsible for stability and security. This practice can help reduce fear and insecurities, making you feel more grounded and emotionally steady.
- Symbol of Devi entering your home: The red footprints made with Alta are believed to represent the arrival of Goddess Durga into your home. Creating these footprints during Navratri is a symbolic way of inviting divine energy and blessings.
- Absorbs the energy of Navras: Jai Madaan suggests making a dot in the centre of your feet and nine dots around it while applying Alta. This is believed to help you absorb the powerful energies associated with the nine forms (Navras) of the Goddess.
- Enhances proper grounding: Applying Alta at the centre of your feet ensures better energetic grounding, helping you stay balanced and connected.
- Represents Shakti and divine feminine energy: Applying Alta to your hands is equally significant. It symbolizes Shakti, consciousness, and the divine feminine energy, strengthening your spiritual connection.
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The right way and time to apply Alta
- Choose the right days: Apply Alta on Tuesdays to activate the positive energy of Mars (associated with strength and courage), and on Fridays to enhance the energy of Venus (linked to love, beauty, and harmony).
- Add a simple enhancement for better results: If you are applying Alta on a Friday, add 2 drops of rose water. This small addition is believed to enhance the flow of prosperity, peace, and emotional balance in your life.
In essence, Alta is not just about tradition or aesthetics; it is a mindful ritual that connects you to your roots, your energy, and the divine feminine. This Navratri, taking a few moments to apply Alta with intention might help you feel more grounded, protected, and spiritually aligned.
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Disclaimer: This article is based on general beliefs and is meant for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to seek professional guidance for personal decisions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More