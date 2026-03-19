Navratri is a time filled with colour, joy, and devotion. Homes are decorated, prayers are offered, and a special festive energy fills the air. But beyond the celebrations and traditions, Navratri also holds a deeper meaning. It is a time to slow down and take a break from the rush of daily life. These nine days gently encourage you to pause, reflect, and reconnect with yourself. It is a chance to let go of stress, clear your mind, and build a more peaceful, positive mindset. Navratri 2026: Dos and don’ts to attract positivity by Jai Madaan (Freepik)

Navratri 2026, as explained by Jai Madaan, is not just about rituals. It is about creating a space within yourself and around you where positivity can grow. It focuses not only on what you do, but also on how you feel and think, helping you clear negativity and bring balance into your life.

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According to Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur, and India’s first Spiritual Style Icon, even small, simple practices followed with care during these nine days can bring meaningful change. These mindful steps can help you feel lighter, more focused, and more connected to yourself and your surroundings.

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dos Keep your home clean, especially the prayer area, to invite divine energy

Offer daily prayers and light a diya to create a sacred atmosphere

Use fresh flowers to uplift the energy of your space

Practice full or partial fasting to build self-discipline and purify thoughts

Start your day with a short prayer to set a positive tone

Light incense or camphor to cleanse and purify the surroundings

Play soft devotional music to create a calm and uplifting environment

Take time for gratitude and self-reflection to deepen your spiritual connection ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan’s simple tips on Kalash Sthapana and mistakes to avoid

Navratri 2026 Don’ts Avoid negative emotions like anger and jealousy

Refrain from harsh speech or hurtful words

Avoid consuming alcohol during this period

Stay away from non-vegetarian food

Avoid activities like cutting hair or nails, as per traditional beliefs

Do not ignore your mental state; staying mindful is as important as rituals ALSO READ: New Moon meets Navratri: Why March 18–19 is the most powerful manifestation portal of 2026

Eventually, Navratri is not about strict rules; it is about mindful living. Even small efforts, when done with faith, can create a powerful shift, bringing peace, clarity, and positivity into your life.