Navratri 2026: Dos and don’ts to attract positivity by Jai Madaan
Navratri 2026, as explained by Jai Madaan, is not just about rituals. It is about creating a space within yourself and around you where positivity can grow.
Navratri is a time filled with colour, joy, and devotion. Homes are decorated, prayers are offered, and a special festive energy fills the air. But beyond the celebrations and traditions, Navratri also holds a deeper meaning. It is a time to slow down and take a break from the rush of daily life. These nine days gently encourage you to pause, reflect, and reconnect with yourself. It is a chance to let go of stress, clear your mind, and build a more peaceful, positive mindset.
Navratri 2026, as explained by Jai Madaan, is not just about rituals. It is about creating a space within yourself and around you where positivity can grow. It focuses not only on what you do, but also on how you feel and think, helping you clear negativity and bring balance into your life.
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According to Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur, and India’s first Spiritual Style Icon, even small, simple practices followed with care during these nine days can bring meaningful change. These mindful steps can help you feel lighter, more focused, and more connected to yourself and your surroundings.
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dos
- Keep your home clean, especially the prayer area, to invite divine energy
- Offer daily prayers and light a diya to create a sacred atmosphere
- Use fresh flowers to uplift the energy of your space
- Practice full or partial fasting to build self-discipline and purify thoughts
- Start your day with a short prayer to set a positive tone
- Light incense or camphor to cleanse and purify the surroundings
- Play soft devotional music to create a calm and uplifting environment
- Take time for gratitude and self-reflection to deepen your spiritual connection
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Navratri 2026 Don’ts
- Avoid negative emotions like anger and jealousy
- Refrain from harsh speech or hurtful words
- Avoid consuming alcohol during this period
- Stay away from non-vegetarian food
- Avoid activities like cutting hair or nails, as per traditional beliefs
- Do not ignore your mental state; staying mindful is as important as rituals
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Eventually, Navratri is not about strict rules; it is about mindful living. Even small efforts, when done with faith, can create a powerful shift, bringing peace, clarity, and positivity into your life.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More