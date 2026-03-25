Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan's easy tips to cleanse your aura and home
Jai Madaan says that Navratri is the perfect time to remove negative energy and create a more balanced, peaceful environment, both within and around you.
During Navratri, beyond the prayers and rituals, these nine days offer a meaningful opportunity to cleanse not just your home, but also your mind and emotions. According to Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur, and India’s first Spiritual Style Icon, Navratri is the perfect time to remove negative energy and create a more balanced, peaceful environment, both within and around you.
One of the easiest ways to begin this process is by decluttering your space. Your surroundings have a direct impact on how you feel, and even small messes can create a sense of heaviness without you realising it. When your home feels clean and organised, it naturally allows positive energy to flow more freely.
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- Start by clearing out unnecessary items, especially from your entrance and living areas
- Keep your prayer space neat and dedicated
- Add fresh flowers and light diyas to uplift the atmosphere instantly
Along with physical cleaning, traditional practices like burning natural incense can help purify the environment. Ingredients such as camphor, sage, or havan samagri are commonly used during Navratri. The gentle smoke and fragrance are believed to neutralise negativity and create a calm, soothing vibe. Many households also perform small havans or chant mantras to make the space feel more spiritually charged.
Sound is another simple yet powerful way to shift energy in your home. You do not need anything elaborate; just a few mindful practices can make a difference.
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- Ringing bells or blowing a conch shell helps break stagnant energy
- Playing soft devotional music creates a peaceful environment
- Chanting mantras regularly improves focus and emotional balance
While your home plays a big role, your personal aura needs equal attention. Cleansing yourself energetically can help you feel lighter, calmer, and more centred. Start your day with a refreshing bath, and adding a pinch of rock salt is a traditional method believed to absorb negative energy. Wearing clean, light-coloured or traditional clothes during prayers can also enhance a sense of purity and mindfulness.
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You can take this a step further through simple practices like meditation and breath work. Spending a few quiet minutes focusing on your breath or expressing gratitude can help you release stress and clear your thoughts. Navratri is also a good time to consciously let go of negativity, whether it is overthinking, emotional stress, or mental clutter.
Diet, too, plays a quiet but important role during this time. Many people follow a satvik diet, choosing simple, light foods and avoiding onion, garlic, and processed items. This not only supports digestion but also helps you feel more balanced and mentally calm.
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Well, it is important to remember that these rituals do not have to be overwhelming. The intention behind what you do matters far more than how elaborate it is. Even small, consistent steps like keeping your space clean, lighting a diya, or taking a moment to pause can have a lasting impact.
Disclaimer: This article is based on expert advice and is intended for general information purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More