During Navratri, beyond the prayers and rituals, these nine days offer a meaningful opportunity to cleanse not just your home, but also your mind and emotions. According to Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur, and India’s first Spiritual Style Icon, Navratri is the perfect time to remove negative energy and create a more balanced, peaceful environment, both within and around you. Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan's easy tips to cleanse your aura and home (Freepik)

One of the easiest ways to begin this process is by decluttering your space. Your surroundings have a direct impact on how you feel, and even small messes can create a sense of heaviness without you realising it. When your home feels clean and organised, it naturally allows positive energy to flow more freely.

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Start by clearing out unnecessary items, especially from your entrance and living areas

Keep your prayer space neat and dedicated

Add fresh flowers and light diyas to uplift the atmosphere instantly Along with physical cleaning, traditional practices like burning natural incense can help purify the environment. Ingredients such as camphor, sage, or havan samagri are commonly used during Navratri. The gentle smoke and fragrance are believed to neutralise negativity and create a calm, soothing vibe. Many households also perform small havans or chant mantras to make the space feel more spiritually charged.

Sound is another simple yet powerful way to shift energy in your home. You do not need anything elaborate; just a few mindful practices can make a difference.

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Ringing bells or blowing a conch shell helps break stagnant energy

Playing soft devotional music creates a peaceful environment

Chanting mantras regularly improves focus and emotional balance While your home plays a big role, your personal aura needs equal attention. Cleansing yourself energetically can help you feel lighter, calmer, and more centred. Start your day with a refreshing bath, and adding a pinch of rock salt is a traditional method believed to absorb negative energy. Wearing clean, light-coloured or traditional clothes during prayers can also enhance a sense of purity and mindfulness.

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You can take this a step further through simple practices like meditation and breath work. Spending a few quiet minutes focusing on your breath or expressing gratitude can help you release stress and clear your thoughts. Navratri is also a good time to consciously let go of negativity, whether it is overthinking, emotional stress, or mental clutter.

Diet, too, plays a quiet but important role during this time. Many people follow a satvik diet, choosing simple, light foods and avoiding onion, garlic, and processed items. This not only supports digestion but also helps you feel more balanced and mentally calm.

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Well, it is important to remember that these rituals do not have to be overwhelming. The intention behind what you do matters far more than how elaborate it is. Even small, consistent steps like keeping your space clean, lighting a diya, or taking a moment to pause can have a lasting impact.

Disclaimer: This article is based on expert advice and is intended for general information purposes only.