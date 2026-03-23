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    Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan's manifestation tips for setting intentions that actually work

    Dr Jai Madaan explains that manifestation is not about wishful thinking, but about creating clear, practical intentions so your desires can take shape.

    Published on: Mar 23, 2026 7:12 PM IST
    By Kanakanjali Roy
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    Navratri is a powerful time to set intentions and focus on what you really want in life. With the festive energy all around, it is easier to tune in, reflect, and channel your thoughts toward your goals. Dr Jai Madaan - Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur & India’s 1st Spiritual Style Icon - explains that manifestation is not about wishful thinking, but about creating clear, practical intentions and following through so your desires can actually take shape.

    Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan's manifestation tips for setting intentions that work (Freepik)
    Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan's manifestation tips for setting intentions that work (Freepik)

    One of the biggest mistakes people make while manifesting is not knowing exactly what they want. Vague desires rarely lead anywhere. Instead, your intentions need clarity and direction:

    ALSO READ: Navratri 2026: Dos and don’ts to attract positivity by Jai Madaan

    • Avoid vague and general statements like “I want to be happy” or “I want success”
    • Be specific about your goals
    • Set measurable outcomes (e.g., increase income by a certain percentage)
    • Add a timeline to make your intention actionable

    Writing your intentions down is a powerful first step. It helps you organise your thoughts and stay focused:

    • Maintain a journal during Navratri
    • Write your goals in clear, simple language
    • Read them daily, especially during prayers
    • Use this habit to reinforce commitment

    At the same time, manifestation is not separate from action. You cannot just set intentions and wait for things to happen. If your goal is career growth, your actions should reflect that: learning new skills, reaching out to people, or exploring opportunities. As Dr Jai Madaan says, intentions show you the path, but your actions are what actually move you forward.

    ALSO READ: Navratri 2026: Spiritual styling tips by Jai Madaan

    Visualisation can also make a big difference. Spending a few minutes each day imagining your goal as if it has already happened helps you feel more connected to it. Think about how it looks, how it feels, and how it changes your life. When you combine this with positive affirmations, it gradually shifts your mindset and keeps you motivated.

    Navratri naturally brings discipline into your daily routine, and you can use this to your advantage:

    • Wake up earlier and create a structured day
    • Reduce distractions like excessive screen time
    • Set daily priorities
    • Build habits that support your long-term goals

    Another important part of manifestation is learning to let go. Holding on to fear, doubt, or past failures can block your progress. Navratri symbolises the victory of positivity over negativity, making it the perfect time to let go of limiting beliefs. Even simple practices like meditation or quiet self-reflection can help you do that.

    ALSO READ: 9 expert-suggested Feng Shui habits to transform your life

    Your environment also plays a subtle but important role in shaping your mindset:

    • Keep your space clean and clutter-free
    • Create a calm corner for prayer or reflection
    • Light a diya or spend a few minutes in silence
    • Surround yourself with a peaceful atmosphere

    It is also important to be patient. Manifestation does not bring instant results, and expecting it to can lead to disappointment. Instead, focus on small wins and steady progress. Consistency matters more than speed.

    ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why you should apply Alta during Navratri, Jai Madaan explains

    In the end, manifestation during Navratri is not about luck or magic. It is about creating a strong connection between what you think, what you want, and what you do. When your intentions are clear and your actions are aligned, that’s when real transformation begins.

    • Kanakanjali Roy
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kanakanjali Roy

      Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More

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