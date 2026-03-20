Navratri 2026: Spiritual styling tips by Jai Madaan
Dr. Jai Madaan explains that each of the nine days of Navratri carries its own unique vibration, and that one should style oneself according to that energy.
Navratri is here, bringing a beautiful mix of energy, colours, and devotion. But beyond the celebrations, it is also a time to connect with yourself. Have you ever thought that what you wear during these nine days can actually reflect how you feel inside? According to Dr Jai Madaan - Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur & India's 1st Spiritual style Icon, your outfit is more than just fashion; it is a way to express your energy and mood. When you choose clothes that make you feel calm, confident, and happy, getting dressed becomes a special experience, almost like a daily ritual that connects your outer style with your inner spirit.
Dr Jai Madaan explains that each of the nine days of Navratri carries its own unique vibration. When you consciously align your colors, fabrics, and overall presence with these energies, dressing up becomes more than a routine; it becomes an act of awareness. It is about letting your outer appearance reflect your inner devotion and emotional balance.
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Colors are the most visible expression of Navratri styling, but their impact goes deeper than aesthetics. Each shade carries an emotional frequency.
- Wearing yellow is not just a style choice; it invites clarity and positivity into your day.
- Green helps you feel grounded and balanced, especially during fasting and long rituals.
- Red symbolises strength, devotion, and inner power, while white creates a sense of calm, allowing your thoughts to settle and your mind to feel at peace.
Fabrics, too, play an important role in shaping your spiritual experience. Natural materials like cotton, silk, and linen are believed to carry and transmit energy more effectively than synthetic fabrics.
- Cotton, being light and breathable, is perfect for daytime rituals and long hours of sitting during pooja, keeping you comfortable and focused.
- Silk, with its rich cultural and spiritual significance, adds a touch of elegance and is ideal for evening prayers or festive gatherings.
- Linen and other modern natural blends bring a sense of effortless grace while keeping you grounded.
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But beyond colours and fabrics, the true essence of spiritual styling lies in the aura you create. It is not about wearing heavy jewellery or elaborate outfits, but it is about intention. A neatly draped saree, a simple kurta, or a well-styled dupatta can radiate grace when worn with mindfulness. Small details like the fragrance of sandalwood or rose, or even the soft sound of bangles, can enhance your presence, making it feel calm yet powerful.
Navratri styling is also a reminder to slow down and be intentional. It encourages you to connect with yourself just as deeply as you connect with the divine. When you dress with awareness, you begin to notice how your clothing affects your mood, your energy, and even your confidence.
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As Dr Jai Madaan beautifully puts it, true beauty lies in alignment. What you wear is a reflection of what you feel from within. So this Navratri, let your wardrobe do more than make a statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More