It's not about starving yourself, but about creating balance: Jai Madaan's fasting tips for Navratri 2026

In India, Navratri is a time when devotees observe nine auspicious days by worshipping Maa Durga, with fasting being an important ritual during Chaitra Navratri. It is not just a tradition, but also an emotional and spiritual experience that many people look forward to every year. From carefully planned vrat-friendly meals to moments of quiet reflection, fasting often becomes a way to reconnect with both faith and self. But amid all this, it is easy to forget one important thing: your body still needs care and nourishment. Jai Madaan's fasting tips for Navratri 2026 (Freepik)

Fasting is widely practised not only during Navratri but also during other religious periods, such as Ramadan. However, health experts often caution that fasting without the right approach can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and nutritional imbalance. This does not just affect your physical health, but can also take away the clarity and focus needed for spiritual practices.

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Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur, and India’s first Spiritual Style Icon, says fasting is not about depriving yourself. “Fasting is not about starving yourself, but about creating balance,” she explains. The goal is to give your digestive system a break while still providing your body with the nourishment it needs. And that is why mindful meal planning becomes essential, especially during long fasting hours.

Dr Madaan emphasises that one of the most common mistakes people make is relying heavily on fried and high-carb foods like sabudana khichdi, fried potatoes, and sweets. While these may feel filling at the moment, they often cause sudden spikes in blood sugar followed by crashes, leaving you feeling tired and irritable. Instead, a more balanced plate can make all the difference. Including fruits, nuts, seeds, milk, yogurt, and lighter grains like kuttu (buckwheat) or amaranth helps provide steady energy and keeps your digestion light and comfortable.

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Hydration is another area that is often overlooked. Long fasting hours can quickly lead to dehydration. Headaches, dizziness, and fatigue are usually the first signs. To avoid this, make the most of your non-fasting hours by including fluids such as coconut water, buttermilk, and lemon water. Cutting down on caffeine can also help, as it tends to further dehydrate the body.

Your activity levels also need a gentle reset during fasting. Instead of intense workouts, it is better to switch to lighter movements like walking, stretching, or yoga. These not only conserve energy but also align beautifully with the calm and mindful nature of fasting.

It is equally important to know how you should break your fast. After hours without food, jumping straight into heavy or oily meals can shock your digestive system. Dr Madaan suggests starting with something light and easy to digest, like fruits, before moving on to a balanced meal. Keeping portions in check is key to avoiding discomfort and maintaining balance.

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It is also important to remember that fasting is not suitable for everyone. People with conditions like diabetes, low blood pressure, or digestive issues should consult a healthcare professional before fasting. Pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those on medication should also take extra care and adapt their fasting routine if needed.

Beyond food, fasting can also serve as a much-needed lifestyle reset. It is an opportunity to cut back on processed foods, reduce screen time, and focus on mental well-being. As Jai Madaan emphasises, the true purpose of fasting is to create harmony between the body and mind, not to stress either.

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As traditions evolve alongside modern lifestyles, a mindful, informed approach to fasting becomes more important than ever. When done right, fasting can support both spiritual growth and physical wellness. The idea is simple: stay balanced, stay aware, and let your devotion be supported by how well you care for your body.