Feng Shui: Expert-suggested 10-step ritual to reset your home for spring
Rooted in the principles of Feng Shui, this simple 10-step ritual is designed to clear the stagnant energy in your home and invite positivity and prosperity.
As the season changes, many of you may feel the urge to refresh your homes by decluttering shelves, opening windows, and letting in fresh air. But what if this reset could go deeper than just cleaning? According to Feng Shui expert Danijela, spring is the perfect time to cleanse your space energetically. Rooted in the principles of Feng Shui, this simple 10-step ritual is designed to clear the stagnant energy in your home and invite positivity, balance, and prosperity into your life.
Here’s how you can give your home a meaningful spring reset:
ALSO READ: Year of the Fire Horse: A Feng Shui expert recommends using Sunflowers in 2026; here's why
1. Clean your front door
Use warm water with a pinch of sea salt to wipe both sides of your front door. This is where energy and opportunities enter your home. As you clean, say out loud, “New blessings are welcome here.” It may feel unusual, but intention matters.
2. Place three coins under your doormat
Tie three coins with a red ribbon and slide them under your doormat. This small act symbolises stable and consistent financial energy entering your home.
3. Sweep toward the door
While cleaning your entryway, sweep dust and dirt toward the front door. Then open it to let the old, stagnant energy flow out. Think of it as clearing space for something better.
4. Keep salt water under your bed
Place small bowls of salt water under your bed for 24 hours. Salt is believed to absorb heavy or negative emotions. After a day, discard the water outside or flush it down the drain.
5. Change your doormat
If your doormat looks worn out or dull, it might be time for a replacement. A fresh, clean entrance sets the tone for everything that enters your space.
ALSO READ: Dream interpretation: What it means to see insects, reptiles, and animals in dreams, a tarot expert breaks down
6. Keep nine oranges in your kitchen
Place nine fresh oranges in a bowl and keep them for nine days. In Feng Shui, oranges represent abundance and gold, while the number nine symbolises completion. Once done, you can eat them; nothing goes to waste.
7. Ring a bell in every corner
Stand in each corner of your room and gently ring a bell. Sound vibrations help break up stuck energy, especially after stressful periods.
8. Open windows for 27 minutes
Set a timer and let fresh air circulate through your home for exactly 27 minutes. It is a simple yet powerful way to refresh your space and shift its energy.
9. Clean under your kitchen sink
This often-neglected spot can symbolise hidden “money leaks.” Clear out clutter, wipe it clean, and keep the area fresh and organised.
10. Write and release
Take a piece of paper and write down anything you want to let go of: old habits, worries, or emotional baggage. Burn it safely, open a window, and allow yourself to move forward with a lighter mindset.
ALSO READ: Year of the Fire Horse: A Feng Shui expert advises avoiding This color in 2026 for success
Disclaimer: This article is based on Feng Shui beliefs and expert opinions, and is meant for general information only. It should not be considered as scientific advice or a guarantee of results, and readers are encouraged to consult a professional for personal readings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More