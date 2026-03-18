Certain colours have a powerful way of shaping how we feel, often without us even realising it. The shades you wear or keep around you do more than reflect your style; they can influence your mood, thoughts, and overall energy. Feng Shui believes that the colours you choose can have a quiet yet meaningful impact on your growth, opportunities, and overall success. Year of the Fire Horse: A Feng Shui expert advises avoiding This color in 2026 for success (Freepik)

According to Feng Shui principles, 2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse; a time associated with boldness, visibility, passion, and forward momentum. It is a year that encourages you to take charge, stand out, and move confidently toward your goals. But while the energy of this year is powerful, the colours you choose can either support it or quietly hold you back.

ALSO READ: Feng Shui tip: Doing this one thing may bring new opportunities your way

Feng Shui expert and Manifestation Master Marie Diamond explains that colour is not just visual; it carries energy. And in a year dominated by fire energy, certain colours can unintentionally weaken your natural drive and confidence.

According to Marie, if you are aiming for success in the Fire Horse year, it is best to avoid excessive use of blue.

In Feng Shui, blue represents the water element. While water energy has its own benefits, it directly clashes with fire. Simply put, water weakens fire. So when you surround yourself with too much blue, whether in clothing, home décor, or workspace, it may subtly reduce your confidence, slow down your progress, or even create emotional hesitation.

This does not mean you have to eliminate blue completely. Instead, the idea is to be mindful of overusing it, especially in areas linked to career, ambition, and recognition.

ALSO READ: Jupiter turns direct in Cancer 2026: What changes are coming for your zodiac sign after March 20

What colours should you choose instead? To align with the powerful energy of the Fire Horse, it is better to embrace warm, vibrant shades that enhance your inner fire. These include: