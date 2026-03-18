Year of the Fire Horse: A Feng Shui expert advises avoiding This color in 2026 for success
An expert explains that colour is not just visual; it carries energy. And in a year dominated by fire energy, some colours can weaken your confidence.
Certain colours have a powerful way of shaping how we feel, often without us even realising it. The shades you wear or keep around you do more than reflect your style; they can influence your mood, thoughts, and overall energy. Feng Shui believes that the colours you choose can have a quiet yet meaningful impact on your growth, opportunities, and overall success.
According to Feng Shui principles, 2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse; a time associated with boldness, visibility, passion, and forward momentum. It is a year that encourages you to take charge, stand out, and move confidently toward your goals. But while the energy of this year is powerful, the colours you choose can either support it or quietly hold you back.
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Feng Shui expert and Manifestation Master Marie Diamond explains that colour is not just visual; it carries energy. And in a year dominated by fire energy, certain colours can unintentionally weaken your natural drive and confidence.
According to Marie, if you are aiming for success in the Fire Horse year, it is best to avoid excessive use of blue.
In Feng Shui, blue represents the water element. While water energy has its own benefits, it directly clashes with fire. Simply put, water weakens fire. So when you surround yourself with too much blue, whether in clothing, home décor, or workspace, it may subtly reduce your confidence, slow down your progress, or even create emotional hesitation.
This does not mean you have to eliminate blue completely. Instead, the idea is to be mindful of overusing it, especially in areas linked to career, ambition, and recognition.
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What colours should you choose instead?
To align with the powerful energy of the Fire Horse, it is better to embrace warm, vibrant shades that enhance your inner fire. These include:
- Red: boosts confidence, passion, and visibility
- Gold: attracts success, abundance, and recognition
- Coral: adds warmth and enthusiasm
- Purple: enhances power, intuition, and creativity
- Fresh green: supports growth and new opportunities
These colours work in harmony with fire energy, helping you feel more motivated, expressive, and ready to take action.
The Year of the Fire Horse is all about stepping into your power and moving forward with confidence. If you want to make the most of 2026, focus on colours that energise and uplift you. Let your surroundings reflect the bold, fiery energy of the year.
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Disclaimer: This article is based on astrological beliefs, which may not have scientific proof. It is meant for general interest and should not be taken as professional advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More