Why are many astrology followers talking about a “new energy shift” in 2026

US astrologer Galit Raiman recently shared thoughts on how long-term planetary movements may be contributing to this feeling.

If life has felt like it has been speeding up lately, you are not alone. Across astrology communities and social media discussions, people are increasingly talking about entering a different phase, one that feels more fast-moving, future-focused, and filled with change.

Conversations around astrology in 2026 are increasingly centered on growth, fresh starts, and a feeling that life is moving faster than before. Many astrologers believe larger planetary changes may be shaping this shift.

"In the past three years, everything quietly began to speed up," Raiman says.

According to her, astrology's slow-moving outer planets, which are often linked with broader generational themes, have gradually been leaving signs connected with grounding and emotional processing.

"The slower planets have been moving away from earth and water energy, where life asked people to stabilize, process emotions, and simply get through difficult periods," she explains.

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Why astrologers believe things may feel faster now Raiman points to several major planetary placements:

Pluto in Aquarius

Neptune in Aries

Saturn in Aries

Uranus moving into Gemini According to her interpretation, these placements may create a stronger feeling of movement and change.

"Fire moves fast. Air moves even faster," Raiman says.

She suggests that together, these shifts may create what she describes as "an acceleration in consciousness itself."

Why this conversation is resonating online For many people, recent years brought changes in work, priorities, relationships, and identity. That may explain why astrology content focused on new beginnings and major life shifts continues to attract attention.

Rather than focusing only on predictions, many followers are using astrology discussions to understand larger life themes and periods of transition.