Redditor shares harsh reality of being laid off: 'Suddenly everyone thinks I'm useless'

Mass layoffs have left many employees struggling, and a Redditor has opened up about the emotional toll of losing a job. In a heartfelt post, a Redditor described how unemployment can make a person feel invisible and judged, even by family and friends. The post struck a chord online, with users relating to the Redditor’s experience.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The Redditor revealed that a few months ago, a job was lost as the company downsized nearly 90% of its workforce due to AI.

“Suddenly everyone thinks I am useless,” the Redditor wrote, capturing the sudden shift in how society treats those without jobs.

Emotional toll of layoff:

The Redditor shared how even small breaks at home after hours spent applying for jobs or preparing for interviews are met with critical comments.

“It hurts because I am trying. I am applying, learning, practising, but since there is no immediate result, everyone assumes I am not doing enough.”

The Redditor also spoke about the social isolation that often accompanies job loss. Weddings, family gatherings, and social events become difficult to attend, as the Redditor feels the weight of pity or judgment, or sometimes both.

“I am not depressed, at least not yet. But I can clearly understand how someone who remains jobless for months or a year can slowly sink into depression. Society is brutally cruel to people who are struggling,” the post adds.

The post struck a chord with many online, with users relating to the Redditor’s honesty and vulnerability.

Several shared similar experiences of unemployment, while others highlighted the harsh realities of societal judgment and the emotional impact of job loss.

One of the users commented, "I know that feeling, it’s like someone you know is slowly stabbing you slowly and softly but enough to make it hurt."

A second user commented, "You’re not just your job. If you’re a man, society tells you that your self-worth is tied to your ability to provide."

"Do not ignore what others say. Build up your ego so much that what others think doesn’t even matter anymore. Would a tree complain about ants burrowing in it?" another user commented.

