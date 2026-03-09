Bengaluru woman reveals ₹62,150 cost of moving from PG to 2BHK: ‘No one warns you about the hidden expenses’

A Bengaluru woman has sparked conversation online after sharing the actual cost of shifting from a paying guest accommodation to a shared two bedroom apartment in the city. A Bengaluru woman revealed she spent ₹62,150 moving from a PG to a flat. (Instagram/_.krishnankuttyy)

In a video posted on Instagram, Krishnanandini broke down the expenses she incurred while moving into a 2BHK flat with a roommate, revealing that the total amount spent reached ₹62,150.

In the video, which she shared in two parts, she explained that while many people talk about the high rent in Bengaluru, few discuss the hidden costs involved in moving into an unfurnished apartment.

“Everyone says Bengaluru rent is expensive, but no one tells you how much money you actually spend when you shift from a PG to a flat in Bengaluru. And I am talking about the hidden expenses here,” she said.

Krishnanandini explained that the first major expense was the security deposit. Since the flat required a deposit of ₹60,000, she and her roommate split the amount, which meant paying ₹30,000 each. This was followed by brokerage charges of ₹12,000, which again was shared between them, bringing her share to ₹6,000.

The next expense was the first month’s rent of ₹10,500 per person.

The hidden costs of setting up a home However, according to Krishnanandini, the biggest surprise came after moving into the empty apartment.

“After all these things comes the part where nobody warns you about. You walk into an empty apartment and you have to spend a lot more to make this place a home,” she said in the video.

Since the flat did not have appliances, the two rented essential items including a refrigerator, washing machine and water purifier, which cost around ₹2,500 per month.

