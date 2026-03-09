Bengaluru woman reveals ₹62,150 cost of moving from PG to 2BHK: ‘No one warns you about the hidden expenses’
A Bengaluru woman shared that she spent ₹62,150 while shifting from a PG to a 2BHK, revealing the hidden costs of moving.
A Bengaluru woman has sparked conversation online after sharing the actual cost of shifting from a paying guest accommodation to a shared two bedroom apartment in the city.
In a video posted on Instagram, Krishnanandini broke down the expenses she incurred while moving into a 2BHK flat with a roommate, revealing that the total amount spent reached ₹62,150.
In the video, which she shared in two parts, she explained that while many people talk about the high rent in Bengaluru, few discuss the hidden costs involved in moving into an unfurnished apartment.
“Everyone says Bengaluru rent is expensive, but no one tells you how much money you actually spend when you shift from a PG to a flat in Bengaluru. And I am talking about the hidden expenses here,” she said.
Krishnanandini explained that the first major expense was the security deposit. Since the flat required a deposit of ₹60,000, she and her roommate split the amount, which meant paying ₹30,000 each. This was followed by brokerage charges of ₹12,000, which again was shared between them, bringing her share to ₹6,000.
The next expense was the first month’s rent of ₹10,500 per person.
The hidden costs of setting up a home
However, according to Krishnanandini, the biggest surprise came after moving into the empty apartment.
“After all these things comes the part where nobody warns you about. You walk into an empty apartment and you have to spend a lot more to make this place a home,” she said in the video.
Since the flat did not have appliances, the two rented essential items including a refrigerator, washing machine and water purifier, which cost around ₹2,500 per month.
In the second part of her video, she shared additional expenses. The pair installed an ACT broadband connection, which cost about ₹930 per month. They made an upfront payment of around ₹2,700 for three months.
Setting up the gas connection also added to the bill. “Next was the gas setup which cost us 4200, including the cylinder and stove,” she explained.
Groceries were another major cost during the first few days. She said that they spent about ₹4,500 each on groceries while setting up their kitchen.
“For the first two days I think we ordered Zepto like 10 or 12 times for the basic groceries because every time we bought something we realised we missed something else,” she said.
Other purchases included a cot for ₹1,900 and a mattress that she bought online for ₹4,800. When all the expenses were added together, the total came to ₹62,150.
Social media reactions
The video quickly drew reactions from viewers who related to the experience of moving into a flat in Bengaluru.
One user commented, “This is so accurate. The hidden costs are what really shock you after moving.” Another wrote, “People only talk about rent but forget about deposits, appliances and everything else.” A third user said, “Bengaluru living is expensive but seeing the breakdown makes it feel even more real.”
Another viewer added, “I spent almost the same amount when I shifted to my flat last year.” One more user commented, “Setting up a house from scratch is the most expensive part. Nobody prepares you for it.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
