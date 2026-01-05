Bengaluru couple breaks down yearly expenses, says they spent 47 lakh in 2025; internet stunned

A Bengaluru-based content creator couple has broken down their annual expenses for 2025, and the final figure has left social media users stunned. In an Instagram video, creators Prakriti Arora and Ashish Kumar detailed how much they spent over the past year while living in the city, from rent and travel to fitness and shopping. Viewers were stunned by the couple’s yearly expenditure.(Instagram/@escapetolandscapes)

Breaking down their expenses, the pair said they lived in a rented apartment in Bengaluru, where the annual rent amounted to ₹5 lakh. They shared that fitness was a priority in 2025, so they hired a personal trainer and renewed theirPilates membership, which together cost them ₹1 lakh. To support this routine, groceries, salads ordered in and eating out added ₹2.5 lakh to the yearly bill, the couple shared.

Further, they said that house help, maintenance, utilities and app subscriptions together came to ₹1.5 lakh, while other miscellaneous costs such as grooming and cab commutes totalled ₹1.3 lakh.

How much did they spend on travel?

Their biggest spending category, however, was travel. The couple said they took 63 flights, visited 13 countries across 6 continents and spent 121 nights in hotels and Airbnbs. Travel alone cost them ₹29 lakh, they revealed.

As content creators, they also invested in equipment upgrades, spending ₹2.5 lakh on content tools. Shopping and what they called “matching love bands” added another ₹4 lakh.

In total, the couple said their overall annual expenditure came to nearly ₹47 lakh in 2025.

Alongside the numbers, the couple reflected on how conversations about money used to make them emotional but said regular financial reviews had helped remove “insecurities or doubts”. “This is the best time to get talking, grab your pen and paper and define your finances!” the couple wrote in the caption of the post.

Social media stunned

Viewers were stunned by the couple’s yearly expenditure. “They called me poor in 9999999999 languages,” one user wrote.

“what do you do for earning buddy I am very curious because like you it is my dream also to travel all over the country and enjoy so that's why I am very curious and want to know,” asked another.

“Congratulations! You are living your life to the fullest,” commented a third user.