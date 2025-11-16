Senator John Fetterman collapsed during morning walk: How serious is his health condition ventricular fibrillation?

Pennsylvania's Senator John Fetterman from the Democratic Party was hospitalised after a heart scare. ABC News reported that his office issued an official statement saying that the senator felt lightheaded and immediately fell to the ground, sustaining minor injuries. The incident occurred during his regular, early morning walk. After hospitalisation, doctors identified the cause of this sudden collapse to be ventricular fibrillation, and reportedly modified his medication regimen. Senator John Fetterman was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh after he fell. (Getty Images via AFP)

The facial injury was prominent, as the senator said in the statement, “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!”

What is ventricular fibrillation?

The American Heart Association stated that ventricular fibrillation (VF) is a life-threatening condition, calling VF ‘extremely dangerous' and if treatment is not on time, the condition can worsen and turn fatal within minutes. It is a condition which is very serious and involves an abnormal heart rhythm.

In VF, the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles) quiver suddenly instead of beating properly. This disturbs and prevents the blood from circulating throughout the body, which can lead to fainting, collapse and cardiac arrest within minutes. In other words, this condition prevents the heart from pumping blood normally.

American Heart Association listed these causes of VF:



Heart attack is one of the causes of VF.(Pexels)

Insufficient blood flow to the heart muscle

Damage to the heart muscle (from a heart attack, for example)

Cardiomyopathy (a disease of the heart muscle)

Problems with the aorta

Drug toxicity

Sepsis (severe body infection)

Electrocution accidents or injury to the heart

Heart attack or angina

Congenital heart disease

Heart surgery

Very high or very low potassium levels in the blood

Past medical history of the senator

As per ABC News' report, senator Fetterman has experienced multiple health challenges in recent years. In May 2022, he had a stroke during the Democratic primary. It was caused by a clot linked to an irregular heart rhythm. The next year, in February, he was briefly hospitalised because he was feeling light-headed. But after medical tests, the doctor ruled out seizures or stroke. But weeks later, he sought treatment for severe depression and visited Washington Hospital for the same.

With a prolonged history of irregular heartbeat, periods of severe depression, all of the factors combined may put stress on the heart, highly increasing chances of serious, life-threatening abnormal rhythm problems like VF.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.