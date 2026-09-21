Is Natalie Harp behind Trump's White House media ban? CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reveals what angered POTUS

According to CNN, Trump's principal advisers, such as chief of staff Susie Wiles and Vice President JD Vance, were absent from the White House during Trump's decision-making process on Friday.

Citing anonymous sources in her CNN report, Collins on Monday asserted that Trump got infuriated after Harp displayed a Politico infographic and television segments to him, Newsweek reported.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asserted that Natalie Harp , a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, presented the US President with media coverage that subsequently prompted the White House to revoke CNN, MSNBC, and Politico's access credentials, a new report claims.

Why does Trump consider the reporting from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico as 'fake news'?

Why does Trump consider the reporting from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico as 'fake news'?

How are CNN, MS NOW, and Politico responding to the White House ban?

How are CNN, MS NOW, and Politico responding to the White House ban?

What prompted Trump to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House?

What prompted Trump to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House?

Harp has maintained a consistent position within Trump's inner circle throughout the years. Her connection to the President has drawn increased attention following Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff's remarks during his reelection campaign, in which he specifically referenced her while delivering criticism directed at the POTUS.

Also Read: Major TV networks back CNN amid Trump ban, suspend White House pool coverage, ‘There will be no replacement…’

Trump's ban on 3 media organisations Three news organizations that were prohibited from accessing the White House by Trump have now initiated a First Amendment legal action to regain their credentials.

Following confirmation of the lawsuit, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social Monday morning, stating, “The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America.”

"It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!"

Major media firms back CNN Bryan Boughton, the director of the Fox News Washington bureau and serving as the current television pool chair responsible for White House coverage, stated via email on Monday: "This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President."

"This follows the White House's position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place."