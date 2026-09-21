Is Natalie Harp behind Trump's White House media ban? CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reveals what angered POTUS
Trump's trusted advisor Natalie Harp presented him with a video before he announced the White House media ban on 3 organisations, as per a new report.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins asserted that Natalie Harp, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, presented the US President with media coverage that subsequently prompted the White House to revoke CNN, MSNBC, and Politico's access credentials, a new report claims.
Citing anonymous sources in her CNN report, Collins on Monday asserted that Trump got infuriated after Harp displayed a Politico infographic and television segments to him, Newsweek reported.
According to CNN, Trump's principal advisers, such as chief of staff Susie Wiles and Vice President JD Vance, were absent from the White House during Trump's decision-making process on Friday.
Who is Natalie Harp?
Deep Dive
Harp has maintained a consistent position within Trump's inner circle throughout the years. Her connection to the President has drawn increased attention following Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff's remarks during his reelection campaign, in which he specifically referenced her while delivering criticism directed at the POTUS.
Also Read: Major TV networks back CNN amid Trump ban, suspend White House pool coverage, ‘There will be no replacement…’
Trump's ban on 3 media organisations
Three news organizations that were prohibited from accessing the White House by Trump have now initiated a First Amendment legal action to regain their credentials.
Following confirmation of the lawsuit, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social Monday morning, stating, “The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America.”
"It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!"
Major media firms back CNN
Bryan Boughton, the director of the Fox News Washington bureau and serving as the current television pool chair responsible for White House coverage, stated via email on Monday: "This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President."
"This follows the White House's position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place."
Why did Trump ban 3 media outlets?
Trump was questioned by members of the press regarding the rationale for implementing the ban. In his response, the president clarified that he was not reacting to any particular news story, but rather stated, “it's really just cumulative stories over the last two years. You get sick of it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More