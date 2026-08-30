Fort Collins crash update: Are Tour de Fat Parade cyclists safe? First details as police respond on West Mountain Ave.

A crash on Old Town Road in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Saturday afternoon sparked concern among the American cycling community. Representational. (Unsplash)

Fort Collins Police Department said that they are on the scene of a crash on the 100 block of West Mountain Ave. in Fort Colli's Old Town area. “We ask that people please avoid the immediate area. We will provide updates here as they become available,” the department said.

The West Mountain Avenue was the route for the Tour de Fat Parade bicycle race, and the cycling community of Fort Collins were concerned if any cyclists were involved in it. The Fort Collins Police described it as a “vehicle crash.”

Local NBC affiliate 9News reports, citing the New Belgium Brewery's website, that the cyclists were looping around West Mountain Avenue at the time of the crash. They were also unable to provide any information on the involvement of cyclists in the crash.

The Tour de Fat is an iconic annual carnival-style bicycle, beer, and music festival. It is hosted New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins, the craft beer maker.

This story is being updated.