Susan Collins to Greg Abbott: Incumbents who lost their seats in the 2026 US midterm elections

The election saw long-held Republican strongholds fall to Democrats as voters cited inflation, the cost of living and dissatisfaction with Trump’s presidency among their top concerns, according to Fortune . According to NBC News exit polls, only 38% of voters approved of Trump’s job performance, while 62% disapproved.

Democrats scored one of their biggest midterm victories defeating several high-profile Republican incumbents and reclaiming control of both the House and Senate. The party also flipped multiple governorships, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and reshaping the political landscape ahead of the final two years of his second term.

Several prominent Republican incumbents lost races that many analysts had once considered safely in the GOP column.

Susan Collins One of the biggest upsets came in Maine, where six-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins conceded defeat to Democrat Troy Jackson, ending nearly three decades in the Senate. Collins had represented Maine since 1997 and was one of the longest-serving Republican senators.

Roger Marshall In Kansas, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall lost to Democrat Adam Hamilton, marking the first Democratic Senate victory in the state in nearly a century. The Guardian described the result as one of the night’s biggest surprises.

Darline Graham South Carolina also produced a historic outcome. Republican Sen. Darline Graham, appointed after the death of longtime Sen. Lindsey Graham, lost to Democrat Dr Annie Andrews. Democrats had not won a Senate seat in the state for decades.

Jon Husted In Ohio, Republican Sen. Jon Husted, who had been appointed to the seat, also lost his first election. His defeat further expanded the Democrats’ Senate gains.

Greg Abbott Texas witnessed two major Republican setbacks. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott lost his bid for a fourth term to Democrat Gina Hinojosa. Republican-backed Senate candidate and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, although not incumbent, was also defeated by Democrat James Talarico after a closely watched campaign.

Also read: US midterm election results: States which flipped blue

Why incumbents lost? The results pointed to Trump’s political influence. According to The Guardian, several candidates personally backed by the president failed to win despite extensive campaign support.

Among them were Ken Paxton in Texas, Darline Graham in South Carolina and Michael Whatley in North Carolina. Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Whatley in one of the night’s most closely watched Senate contests.

Earlier in the campaign, Trump repeatedly urged Republicans to vote “as though I was on the ballot.” However, after the results, he argued the losses were not a referendum on his presidency.

“I wasn’t on the ballot and if I was, we would have won in a landslide,” Trump wrote on social media. He later repeated that argument in interviews, insisting voter turnout would have been higher had he been a candidate.

Fortune noted it was only the third time in the past 50 years that control of both chambers of Congress changed in the same election.

Fortune also cited NBC's exit poll that found Republicans, who had relied on the economy for two years, were no longer in the lead. According to AP exit polls, voters' top two concerns were government corruption and the expense of living.

Democrats flipped seven Senate seats, more than two dozen House seats and expanded their hold on several governor’s offices.