Nvidia’s independent directors made nearly $188 million in pay for sitting on the chip maker’s board over the past two decades—and have amassed more than $15 billion in combined stockholdings and share-sale proceeds over a slightly longer period. Four directors have each served for around three decades. A fifth has been on the board for 13 years.

The big numbers are a product of Nvidia’s skyrocketing share price and some unusually long board tenures: Four directors have each served for around three decades. A fifth has been on the board for 13 years. By contrast, the average independent director at an S&P 500 company has served just short of eight years, according to executive-recruiting firm Spencer Stuart.

Especially among the longest-serving directors, stockholdings and sale proceeds can stem from significant stakes acquired through investment in addition to shares received as pay.

Investors tend to want directors to hold stock so that they, too, have a stake in the company’s performance. But the combination of long tenures and accumulated stock wealth can diminish directors’ ability to bring an outside perspective to the role, said Randall Peterson, author of the book “Disaster in the Boardroom” and a professor of organizational behavior at London Business School.

“They’ve now made so much money in this way, they’re kind of invested in continuing things the way they are,” he said. “Who wants to kill the golden goose?”

Nvidia didn’t have an immediate comment.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that, despite urging from some in Silicon Valley and Washington, Nvidia’s board isn’t considering reinstating former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week.

Last year, Nvidia’s board met five times—while the average S&P 500 board met 7.5 times in the most recent year, Spencer Stuart found. Its three committees overseeing accounting, executive pay and corporate governance met three or four times each, Nvidia disclosures show.