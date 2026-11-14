Elon Musk warns Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Musk said that while Huang drove supply chain "brilliantly" at Nvidia , many such deals were “a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract.”

Elon Musk said chipmaker Nvidia would lose "critical" deals without its now ousted CEO Jensen Huang , in a post on X on Saturday.

Why does Elon Musk think Nvidia could lose critical deals without Jensen Huang?

Why does Elon Musk think Nvidia could lose critical deals without Jensen Huang?

A supply chain built on trust, not just contracts For decades, Huang personally cultivated relationships with some of the world's most important semiconductor manufacturers and technology suppliers, particularly in Asia. These relationships were not simply conventional buyer-supplier arrangements. They were partnerships built on credibility, long-term commitments and a shared belief in future growth.

The relationship between NVIDIA and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a powerful example. Huang and TSMC built a relationship spanning nearly three decades. In an interview with Dwarkesh Patel, Huang acknowledged that NVIDIA and TSMC did not have a formal legal contract, describing the relationship as one built on mutual trust and dependability.

Why Jensen Huang's influence matters This is an extraordinary achievement in an industry where billions of dollars in manufacturing capacity, advanced packaging and infrastructure investments are at stake.

Huang's personal credibility also helped persuade suppliers to make enormous investments ahead of demand. His ability to communicate NVIDIA's future requirements gave partners the confidence to expand capacity and align their businesses with NVIDIA's ambitious product roadmap.

The leadership transition challenge However, corporate relationships built around one individual can become vulnerable during leadership transitions.

NVIDIA certainly has institutional agreements, experienced executives and established procurement systems. Its supplier ecosystem will not simply disappear overnight. Nevertheless, replacing Huang's personal influence will be considerably harder than appointing another chief executive.

Some partners may reconsider commitments, investment priorities or preferential arrangements. Competitors could also exploit any uncertainty.

Can Nvidia preserve the Jensen Huang advantage? Ultimately, NVIDIA's challenge is not merely finding another visionary leader. It is preserving the enormous reservoir of trust Jensen Huang personally created.

Technology can be replicated, capital can be raised, and contracts can be negotiated. But relationships built over decades cannot be transferred overnight.