Usher and Chris Brown's reported backstage argument delays Atlanta show

Backstage tensions reportedly erupted between Usher and Chris Brown ahead of their Atlanta concert on Thursday, delaying the show by nearly three hours. Sources told TMZ that the issues between the two singers remain unresolved. Usher and Chris Brown reportedly clashed backstage during their Atlanta concert. (AFP)

As per report, there was a lot of traffic around the venue, and many fans reached late. Sources told TMZ this caused tension backstage. Chris wanted the show to go on, while Usher wanted to wait for all the fans to arrive. As per the sources, the two went back and forth.

A source told TMZ that Usher and Chris have been “extremely competitive” the entire tour. According to their sources, the tension reached a head last night because of “egos.” The sources do not believe the R&B Tour is in jeopardy, but they admit the two have not worked out their problems.

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Fans say the show was ‘underwhelming’ As per TMZ, the two R&B stars kicked off their five-night run at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday. Fans said the show did not start until around 10pm, which is roughly two-and-a-half hours late.

Concertgoers also complained that the pair did not perform a single song together. They said large chunks of the setlist seemed to be cut. One disappointed fan called the show “very underwhelming." Others asked Ticketmaster for a refund. Many said the performances felt rushed, and some said they would never attend another concert by either singer, as per TMZ.

“The Chris Brown and Usher concert was deadass 5/10 and they funky asses didn’t start til 10:05,” wrote a fan on X.

Another wrote, “This concert started 2 hours ago and still no Usher or Chris Brown 😒”

“Usher n chris brown concert was litt , dnt believe the hype,” wrote another.

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Usher and Chris Brown's past clash and Atlanta shows According to TMZ, this is not the first time Usher and Chris Brown have clashed. The two also had a disagreement at Chris’ birthday party in 2023, when Usher stepped in to defend Teyana Taylor after Chris yelled at her.

The two are also making history in Atlanta. As per TMZ, they are the first artists to perform five shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a single tour stop, breaking Beyonce’s previous record of four shows. They have four more shows scheduled for Friday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, giving them more chances to put things right.