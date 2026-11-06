Shehzaad Poonawalla dismisses Tej Pratap Yadav’s 'vote chori' accusations after Rise and Fall 2 win

Former BJP spokesperson and political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla participated in Amazon Prime Video's reality show Rise & Fall season 2 and emerged as the winner, beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Gulati. He also won ₹35 lakh in prize money, which he pledged towards flood relief efforts in Bihar and Assam. However, not everyone was pleased with his victory. Tej Pratap Yadav, who was not part of the finale, called it "vote chori" and said that Gautam Gulati deserved to win. Shehzad Poonawalla slams Tej Pratap Yadav questioning his win over Gautam Gulati.

Shehzad Poonawalla reacts to Tej Pratap Yadav questioning his win Tej Pratap and Shehzad had shared a friendly bond inside the penthouse, making the politician's remarks particularly disappointing for the winner. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shehzad hit back at Tej Pratap over his comments and claimed that the politician had "run away" from the show out of fear of being sent to the basement.

Shehzad hit back at Tej Pratap for calling his Rise & Fall season 2 victory ‘vote chori’. He brought up the corruption allegations against Tej Pratap's family, referring to the fodder scam and alleged irregularities in Group C and Group D job recruitments. Shehzad said Tej Pratap should be careful about accusing others of theft, given the allegations against his family. He also drew a comparison with political reactions to election results, saying that people often question the EVMs after losing an election. Similarly, he said that contestants tend to blame the show and its makers when they lose a reality show.

Shehzad further pointed out that the format used to select the winner was the same as the previous season, when Arjun Bijlani, Aarush Bola and Arbaaz were competing for the title, except that this time it was a tie and it went into a tiebreaker

Shezad further talked about Tej Pratap's gameplay and said, "So unfortunately Tej Pratap never kind of knew anything about this show. He would ask me what to do next, what to vote. Then he was very scared, too, like, what if I go to the basement? So I told him, 'Don't worry if you go to the basement; we will help you.' So he got so scared that he ran away from the show."