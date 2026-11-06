Vidyut Jammwal says Tiger Shroff is stressed after firing incident, reveals actor is trying his best to move on

Actor Vidyut Jammwal was among the first to post a video in support of Tiger Shroff after shots were fired at the actor near a football ground in Juhu, Mumbai. In the video, Vidyut called out people for not coming to Tiger's aid, attempting to nab the shooters or doing anything beyond recording the incident. In a recent interaction, Vidyut spoke about his conversation with Tiger after the incident and revealed what prompted him to share the video. Vidyut Jammwal said that Tiger Shroff is trying his best to move on.

'Tiger is stressed' Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Vidyut said he advised Tiger not to limit himself or stop playing football following the firing incident. When asked how Tiger was doing after the incident, Vidyut said, "He is happy, stressed for sure. I was also telling him that not many people have had the experience of someone shooting at their faces. This happens in the army. So, it cannot be a normal experience. Nobody can fathom that experience, nobody can say that this is how you should be. He is stressed, and he has every reason to be. I told Tiger that he has to be stressed because there has been an attempt to murder him, so it cannot be a normal experience. So, he is good and trying his best to get out of this."

'Everybody had a video, but there was no attempt to do anything' When asked why he had posted the video, Vidyut shared that he was upset because nobody came to Tiger's aid, even though several people recorded the incident.

He said, "We were chatting and when he told me that whole experience that he experienced - isolating himself from everybody around. It ticked me off. My first thought was, this is the problem with our country. That nobody does anything. Now, you will have a reason that he had a gun...my thought was somebody should run, where will our heroes come out from? I told Tiger that his driver should have crushed him, some rickshaw guy should have come out. I was not expecting everyone to run away. One hero. My question was, why did nobody run? There were 100 cameras. Everybody had a video, but there was no attempt to do anything. That ticked me off and that was the reason I posted the video."