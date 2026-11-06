Dilwali Diwali review: This sweet and nostalgic film starring Manoj Pahwa will tug at your heartstrings

Directed by Ritesh Menon, the film revolves around the Sikkas. A video call from their son Ansh ( Mihir Ahuja ), who is settled abroad, sends them scurrying back to their posh home in an upscale residential building. He announces that he is coming home for Diwali, and the news sets the family in motion. Soon we discover that the Sikkas had traded their old life and familiar neighbourhood for this swanky house that their son bought for them. What seemed like an upgrade has come at the cost of something far more valuable: a sense of belonging. What happens next, as secrets tumble out from both sides, forms the rest of the story.

The West has a tradition of bringing out a festive film pretty much every Christmas, one that captures the cheer and spirit of the season. Why shouldn't we have something similar for Diwali ? After all, it's one of the biggest festivals on our calendar, and there's no dearth of stories rooted in the emotions it brings with it. Interestingly, Indian OTT platforms seem to be warming up to the idea of creating their own Diwali specials. Which brings us to Dilwali Diwali.

It reminds you that the best part of any festival is not necessarily the house you celebrate it in, but the people and memories that make it feel like home.

Upon return from Norway for the festival, a son discovers that his family has secretly rejected the luxury apartment he bought them and settled in their old close-knit neighborhood

Running for just about an hour, the film is like that Diwali sweet you pick up during a festive visit: not enough to satiate your hunger, but certainly enough to leave you smiling. The screenplay is decidedly straightforward, with little dramatic twists or narrative surprises. But sometimes, simplicity is the point. The premise taps into an emotion that is relatable, particularly for those who live away from home and know what it feels like to miss the familiar chaos and togetherness of festivals. It also gently nudges us to think about the little compromises families make in the name of giving their loved ones a better life, and whether material comforts can ever replace the warmth of a community.

What makes this one a good watch is the cast. Manoj Pahwa and Neelu Kohli shoulder the film on their experienced shoulders. As the conflicted parents who can’t get themselves to tell their son that the new house belongs to a world they don’t identify with, they are simply on point. They have an easy chemistry. Complimenting them perfectly is Mihir as the son. Aurra Bhatnagar as Mahi is also fine.

Overall, Dilwali Diwali is a small, feel good watch. It reminds you that the best part of any festival is not necessarily the house you celebrate it in, but the people and memories that make it feel like home. Go for it.