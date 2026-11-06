Rise & Fall season 2 winner: Shehzad Poonawalla beats Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lift the trophy, takes home ₹35 lakh prize money

However, the Tower lights soon turned red for Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker, eliminating them from the race for the trophy due to a lack of votes. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla advanced to the final showdown. The remaining contestants then stepped in to choose the show's winner. Gautam finished as the second runner-up, Priyanka as the first runner-up, while Shehzad Poonawalla emerged as the ultimate Ruler and winner of MX Original Rise & Fall season 2.

The grand finale of Rise & Fall season 2 began with the six finalists entertaining viewers with their dance performances. This was followed by host Virender Sehwag bringing in some ‘gifts’ for the top six, which determined the top five. Niharika Tiwari finished in fifth place after Swara Bhasker, Shehzad, Gautam and Karan Patel voted her out of the race. Harsh Gujral then added some humour and lightened the tense atmosphere.

After six weeks of competition, Rise & Fall season 2 has come to an end, with Shehzad Poonawalla emerging as the winner. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the runner-up. Making his reality show debut with the series, Shehzad managed to take home the trophy.

Shehzad Poonawalla donates his prize money Speaking about his win, Shehzad said, "Winning Rise and Fall Season 2 is a feeling I can't put into words. This journey wasn't easy — from the highs of the Tower to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren't going my way. There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do."

He further added, "I'm proud of every decision I made and the person I remained through the highs and lows. The bonds I formed, the laughs, the competition — those memories go far beyond this show. I'm going home with a trophy, unforgettable memories, and the satisfaction of knowing I gave it absolutely everything. I would also like to thank the makers of the show, MX Player by Prime Video and Banijay Asia for pulling off this show so beautifully and giving me an opportunity on this platform. This is a moment I'll cherish forever."

Apart from the shining golden trophy, Shehzad also won prize money of ₹35 lakh, which he revealed he would donate towards relief efforts for those affected by the floods in Bihar and Assam.