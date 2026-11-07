'A little performative': Knicks star Tyler Kolek names Taylor Swift as team's 'fakest' celebrity fan

New York Knicks point guard Tyler Kolek has questioned Taylor Swift’s support for the team, calling her a possibly “performative” celebrity fan. His comments came during a livestream on Thursday, November 5, when he was asked to name the “fakest celebrity Knicks fan.” Tyler Kolek has questioned Taylor Swift's loyalty to the New York Knicks. (AP, AFP)

The 25-year-old made the remarks during an NBA 2K TikTok livestream alongside his teammate Deuce McBride. Kolek suggested that some celebrities attend Knicks games because they want to be seen rather than because they genuinely support the team.

He then named Swift as a possible example. The video has now been deleted.

What Kolek Said Kolek first spoke about celebrity fans in general. “At the Knicks games, I’d say it’s pretty performative. Because they’re not necessarily fans,” said Kolek. “Maybe Taylor Swift?”

“I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games,” he added.

McBride agreed with him. “Swifties are not gonna like that answer,” McBride laughed. He was talking about Swift’s huge fan base.

Kolek then seemed to step back from his words. “The Swifties, I’m gonna get some hate from the Swifties… I guess she’s got a lot going on so she can’t come all the time,” he said.

Kolek also said that when Swift does come to games, she is “a little performative.” McBride named Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan as part of the Knicks’ core group of celebrity fans. “Everybody else is usually solid,” McBride said.