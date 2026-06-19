What happened to Tyler Kolek at the Knicks parade? Knicks star explains hilarious police mix-up

The New York Knicks' championship parade had plenty of memorable moments. But one of the most talked-about incidents involved rookie guard Tyler Kolek being briefly stopped by police officers. Tyler Kolek was seen engaging with fans in videos during the Knicks championship parade before being confronted by officers who seemed to think he was a spectator and not a player. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (AP)

The incident unfolded during Thursday's championship celebrations in Manhattan, where thousands of Knicks fans lined the streets to celebrate the franchise's title victory.

Kolek was seen engaging with fans in videos that went viral online before being confronted by officers who seemed to think he was a spectator and not a player.

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What happened during the Knicks parade? Kolek was celebrating alongside supporters during the parade route when officers briefly stopped him.

The interaction seemed to be caused by the fact that the 25-year-old rookie guard was not instantly recognized by several individuals on the street.

While he has become a popular figure among dedicated Knicks supporters, he remains relatively unknown to casual basketball fans. That is partly because Kolek played a limited role during New York's championship run.