Knicks parade chaos: Fans chant 'Let us in' after NYPD closes viewing areas, 'No one else will be allowed'

"All viewing pens are full. No one else will be allowed in the viewing area," the department said in an update on X. Police also warned spectators that those who left the viewing pens would not be allowed back in and noted that trains were not stopping south of Canal Street in Manhattan.

The NYPD said all viewing pens were full by around 7:30 am, despite the championship parade not beginning until 10 am.

Thousands of New York Knicks fans descended on lower Manhattan early Thursday to celebrate the team's NBA championship, but many were left outside designated viewing areas after the New York Police Department (NYPD) announced they had reached full capacity hours before the parade got underway.

Fans arrive before dawn but still miss out According to the New York Post, fans began lining up overnight, with some even camping out on Wednesday evening to secure a place along the parade route.

Viewing areas officially opened at 6 am, but they filled up within about 90 minutes.

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Many supporters who arrived early Thursday morning said they were disappointed to find access already closed. "They needed to do more," a 46-year-old Staten Island resident told the New York Post after arriving around 7:15 am.

"They knew the crowds were going to be crazy. Obviously he didn't understand the demand," she said, referring to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's advice that spectators arrive two hours before access points opened.

The fan added that officials should have created additional access points and extended the parade route beyond City Hall.

'Let us in' chants echo outside barricades As access to viewing pens was cut off, large crowds gathered outside barriers, chanting "Let us in," according to the New York Post.

The newspaper reported that some fans climbed scaffolding, subway entrances, trucks, street signs and poles in an effort to catch a glimpse of the championship procession after being denied entry.

"I don't feel it's organized well at all," Bronx resident Mel Bell, 44, told the publication.

"I think the NYPD is understaffed. It's very crowded. If we don't get in, we are going home right away," Bell said.

The outlet also reported that frustrated fans received differing instructions from police officers about where they could enter the viewing areas amid the large crowds.

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Massive security deployment The NYPD said more than 10,000 officers were assigned to the event, describing it as the largest police deployment for a single event in New York City's history.

Despite the extensive security presence, the New York Post reported that some spectators attempted to climb over barriers or scale nearby structures as crowds continued to build throughout the morning.

The championship parade was scheduled to begin at Battery Park at 10 am before making its way to City Hall, where the Knicks were expected to receive the Key to the City.