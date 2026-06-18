When will Knicks visit White House: Owner confirms invitation from President Donald Trump amid Game 3 appearance row

When President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in New York, it turned into a moment he likely would rather forget, as sections of the crowd responded with boos upon his appearance.

James Dolan said the Trump administration had invited the New York Knicks to the White House to celebrate their 2026 NBA championship.(AFP)

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Nevertheless, that moment now appears to be a thing of the past after the Knicks captured their first NBA championship in more than five decades.

Now, the New York Knicks are planning a visit to the White House, owner James Dolan said Wednesday, a move that would mark the first White House visit by an NBA Finals champion during President Trump’s time in office.

White House visit plans confirmed

Speaking on WFAN radio Wednesday, Dolan said the Trump administration had invited the Knicks to the White House to celebrate their 2026 NBA championship and confirmed that the franchise has accepted the invitation.

"We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted. We still have to figure out the details, et cetera," Dolan said on WFAN.

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{{^usCountry}} "Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I've known him for 30 years, and I'm very proud to bring the team to the White House,” the franchise owner added. Dolan and Trump’s longstanding ties {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I've known him for 30 years, and I'm very proud to bring the team to the White House,” the franchise owner added. Dolan and Trump’s longstanding ties {{/usCountry}}

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Dolan and Trump have a longstanding relationship. Dolan invited Trump to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden and had previously allowed the venue to host a Trump campaign rally ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Also read: The Super Bowl-starved Jets find some 'positive jealousy' and motivation in NBA champion Knicks

Trump’s appearance at Game 3 prompted extensive security arrangements for what was New York’s first NBA Finals game since 1999. It also ended up being the only contest the New York Knicks lost in the series, falling 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs.

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During the game, Dolan was seated alongside Trump in a luxury suite that was shielded by bulletproof glass.

From Warriors boycott to Knicks visit

Dolan noted that a date for the White House visit has not yet been finalized. It also remains unclear which members of the New York Knicks will attend the White House visit, as no player plans have been announced and some could choose not to participate.

When the New York Knicks do make the trip, they will become the first NBA championship team to visit President Donald Trump during either of his terms in office.

That would mark a notable shift from a trend that began with the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

Also read: Knicks parade update: Largest ever NYPD deployment; check street closures, parking rules

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Ahead of the 2017-18 season, Stephen Curry said he had no interest in attending a White House celebration for the Warriors' championship, prompting Trump to publicly withdraw the team's invitation on social media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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