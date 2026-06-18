Knicks parade update: Largest ever NYPD deployment; check street closures, parking rules

It’s no wonder that the New York Knicks’ NBA championship win is being celebrated as one of the most cherished moments in the city’s history, as they secured the title for the first time in over five decades. Law enforcement officers will be deployed throughout the New York Knicks championship parade route and nearby areas. (Bloomberg)

Not just hundreds of thousands, but millions of fans are expected to gather for Thursday’s Knicks championship parade in Lower Manhattan, according to the NYPD, as reported by NBC New York.

A massive wave of Knicks supporters is expected to flood the Canyon of Heroes for the franchise’s first-ever ticker-tape parade, marking a championship celebration 53 years in the making and widely embraced across the city.

Largest NYC event police deployment NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that she has directed the biggest police deployment in New York City history, with over 10,000 officers assigned to the event.

Law enforcement officers will be deployed throughout the parade route and nearby areas in preparation for an estimated four million fans expected to pour into Lower Manhattan.

The parade is set to begin at Battery Park at 10am ET on Thursday and proceed toward City Hall, where a “Keys to the City” ceremony will be held. An NYPD spokesperson said more than 50 floats and vehicles are expected to take part.

Commissioner Jessica Tisch also advised fans to use public transportation, though she noted there will be some service disruptions during the event. "We want people to enjoy, but public safety comes first," Tisch said.

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The operation will also involve extensive resources, including aviation units with helicopters and drones, heavy weapons teams, K-9 and explosive detection dogs, highway units, and transit officers.

While most of the deployment will consist of visible uniformed officers, a plainclothes component will also be in place. Several street closures will also be implemented in connection with the event.

Street closures and parking rules Parking restrictions begin Wednesday at 7pm ET south of Canal Street, with violators subject to towing.

From 7am ET Thursday, the area south of Canal will be closed to vehicles from the Hudson River to the East River, while the FDR and West Side Highway remain open.

Brooklyn Bridge traffic into Manhattan will be limited to northbound FDR access, and pedestrian walkways will stay open. Staten Island Ferry service will also be boosted to every 15 minutes.

Postgame celebrations turned chaotic Celebrations across the city turned chaotic on Saturday after the Knicks clinched the series, with multiple injuries reported, including among police officers, and dozens of arrests made.

Authorities said 63 people were taken into custody and 10 officers were injured amid the unrest.

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Reports also indicated that five school buses were set on fire, a teenager was shot, and several stabbings occurred during the postgame celebrations, while NYPD vehicles were damaged with baseball bats.