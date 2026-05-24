NYPD cracks down on Knicks watch parties ahead of Game 3 vs Cavaliers; here's why

The New York Knicks are set to return to the court for Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals while holding a commanding 2-0 series lead. Naturally, Knicks fans are buzzing with excitement as the team now sits just two victories away from reaching the NBA Finals. New York Knicks' fans watch warm-ups before Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. (AP)

However, despite the excitement surrounding the Knicks’ strong playoff run, fans were dealt a setback that could disrupt plans of celebrating a potential Game 4 series-clinching victory together if the team also wins Game 3 against the Cavaliers.

Both Saturday’s Game 3 and the upcoming fourth game of the series are set to be hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, prompting many New York Knicks fans who are not traveling to plan a usual watch party together for Monday’s matchup.

However, Madison Square Garden has reportedly been prevented from hosting its traditional outdoor watch party. According to the New York Post, permits for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 gathering were denied by the city’s Street Activity Permit Office. The report also claimed that frustrated police officers were unwilling to take part unless fans showed better crowd control and behavior.