Knicks' odds vs Cavaliers slip amid Scott Foster referee decision for Game 1: ‘See you Thursday’

As the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday night, the NBA's choice of referee has had Knicks fans worried. So much so that betting odds against the Knicks are slipping fast! Draymond Green argues with NBA referee Scott Foster against the Phoenix Suns. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Earlier on Tuesday, the NBA announced that the Knicks vs Cavaliers game would be officiated by Scott Foster as the referee crew chief and James Capers as the primary referee. Foster, notably, has faced allegations from Knicks fans for being biased against the Knicks.

As he officiates the game from the sideline at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, it is not just the Knicks fans who are worried. As the betting odds against the Knicks slipped to -6.5 just hours before the match, many interpreted it as a result of the NBA's choice of putting Scott Foster in charge.

The reason: The New York Knicks have had Scott Foster as a referee in the playoffs 8 times, and they have lost all eight of those games. However, there is no certain way of determining if it was indeed the Scott Foster decision that pushed the odds against the Knicks.

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Fans Erupt Over NBA's Decision The New York Fans were disappointed after Scott Foster was announced as the Game 1 referee in NYC tonight. While some conceded defeat even before the match started, others seemed to slam NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for what they called a deliberate ploy to disadvantage the Knicks.

“Adam Silver sending Scott Foster to MSG for Game 1 is a blatant script to ensure the Knicks win. The NBA cannot afford a small-market team like Cleveland in the Finals. The fix is already in before tip-off,” one user wrote.