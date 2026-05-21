Timothée Chalamet debuts new clean haircut at Knicks game; fans say ‘no way this is actually him’

Actor Timothée Chalamet sparked a wave of reactions after debuting a noticeably cleaner appearance during the New York Knicks’ playoff game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Several social media users expressed shock at how different Chalamet looked with the new haircut. (Screenshot from video posted by @timotheenation on X)

According to TMZ, Chalamet appeared courtside sporting a fresh haircut and a clean-shaven face while watching the Knicks complete a comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The outlet described the appearance as the return of “Clean Cut Chalamet,” marking a major shift from the actor’s recent longer-haired, scruffier look.

Photos from the game spread across social media, with fans sharply divided over the actor’s transformation.

Fans react: ‘No way this is actually him’ Several social media users expressed shock at how different Chalamet looked with the new haircut.

“There is absolutely NO WAY this is actually him. I refuse to believe it,” one fan wrote online. “Did he completely fire his stylist or is this a cheap variant from the multiverse?!” wrote another.

Another user compared the actor’s current appearance to his earlier years in Hollywood, writing, “He looked way better in 2023. Lost his charm, jawline gone, even his lips were fuller. Doesn’t hit the same.”

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