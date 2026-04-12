Quote of the day by Timothée Chalamet: ‘You have to realise that life comes from you and not at you…'

Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet’s refreshing take on life, shared in a candid moment during an interview with Glamour alongside Zendaya while promoting Dune on October 22, 2021, is both poignant and profoundly thought-provoking. Timothée Chalamet stated that it is important to acknowledge that you have agency. (AFP)



He said, “You could be the master of your fate, you could be the captain of your soul, but you have to realise that life comes from you and not at you.”

The quote encourages you to view adversity in your life from a different perspective, empowering you by reminding you that you are responsible for your own life and have the ability to shape it.



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