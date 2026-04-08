Quote of the day by Christina Koch: ‘Do the things that might even scare you, the things that intimidate you…’

In over 50 years, NASA successfully launched Artemis II in 2026 for a crewed mission to the far side of the Moon, setting a new distance record during its lunar flyby. Astronaut Christina Koch is a mission specialist on the crew, becoming the first woman to travel the farthest from Earth, a giant leap for ‘woman-kind.’



ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘Whatever you are afraid of is where the rest of you lives, you have to go to…’ NASA astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows, looking back at Earth, as the crew travels towards the Moon on April 2, 2026.

In a WRAL News report, during an interview on November 15, 2024, she shared her message for other women aspiring to be adventurous and accomplish big things in STEM fields.

“I think my message is to always do the things that might even scare you. The things that intimidate you. The things you think that maybe are beyond your reach. But actually, when you achieve them, you learn the most about yourself, and you bring the most back to the world," she advised.