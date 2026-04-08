Quote of the day by Christina Koch: ‘Do the things that might even scare you, the things that intimidate you…’
Artemis II mission specialist Christina specialist has a special message for girls who want to excel in STEM.
In over 50 years, NASA successfully launched Artemis II in 2026 for a crewed mission to the far side of the Moon, setting a new distance record during its lunar flyby. Astronaut Christina Koch is a mission specialist on the crew, becoming the first woman to travel the farthest from Earth, a giant leap for ‘woman-kind.’
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In a WRAL News report, during an interview on November 15, 2024, she shared her message for other women aspiring to be adventurous and accomplish big things in STEM fields.
“I think my message is to always do the things that might even scare you. The things that intimidate you. The things you think that maybe are beyond your reach. But actually, when you achieve them, you learn the most about yourself, and you bring the most back to the world," she advised.
What does Christina Koch's message mean?
Christina's advice is to get outside your comfort zone and try things that might otherwise scare you. Only when you challenge yourself do you tap into your potential and discover your true capabilities. In a way, you see another side of yourself when you test your limits. Besides, your worldview also changes as you explore new experiences and go beyond what you thought was possible.
Why is it relevant?
It is relevant in many ways. Many women still face doubts and social judgments when considering careers in fields like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, as these are traditionally seen as male-dominated. But as Christina sets new records and breaks the glass ceiling for women, it becomes important to muster courage, take bold steps, and face fear with a strong leap of faith.
Fear, in this context, is an opportunity for growth, and as she reminded us, it is important to reframe that perspective. Moreover, in a world that often prioritises comfort over risk, it is crucial to see how far one can go rather than regret not taking the chances at all.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More