Nasa releases ‘Earthset’ photo by Artemis II crew, 57 years after iconic ‘Earthrise’ shot

Nasa on Tuesday released a historic image of Earth dipping below the lunar horizon, more than 57 years after an iconic "Earthrise" image was captured by an Apollo 8 astronaut. This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows Earth drawing closer to passing behind the Moon, about six minutes before "Earthset," as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026. The Artemis II astronauts wrapped up their lunar flyby as they continue their journey back to Earth on Tuesday, bringing with them rich celestial observations including little-known lunar craters, a solar eclipse and meteor strikes that scientists hope will open doors. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)

Members of the Artemis II crew captured the image during the mission's record-setting lunar flyby, while US astronaut Bill Anders took the legendary "Earthrise" during the first space mission to carry humans around the Moon in December 1968.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) Artemis II crew has completed the mission’s lunar observation period and is now beginning the return trip home, NASA's official website said.

The mission, Nasa’s first crewed flight under the Artemis program, is now six days into its journey. On board are Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The Artemis II crew has reached the mission’s maximum distance from Earth at 252,756 miles, setting a new record for human spaceflight. This milestone places the crew 4,111 miles farther from Earth than the Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

Also read: Artemis II crew scripts history, breaks Apollo 13's record to travel farthest distance into space by humans

Earlier in the day, Artemis II experienced a brief communications blackout during its journey around the Moon. The blackout was a well-planned part of the mission and occurred as Orion passed behind the Moon.

The mission began when four astronauts launched from Kennedy Space Centre aboard Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket, travelling in the Orion spacecraft.

Also read: Artemis II update: Astronauts break Apollo 13's record; name lunar crater after Reid Wiseman’s late wife Carroll

Following the lunar flyby, Orion is continuing on a free-return trajectory back to Earth. The mission is expected to conclude with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near California after roughly 10 days in space.

(AFP inputs)