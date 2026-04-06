Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘Whatever you are afraid of is where the rest of you lives, you have to go to…’

What is fear? The terror of something that might harm you. It can be vaguely described as an uneasy tension coiling in your gut, making you believe something bad is about to happen to you. But the world is not all black and white; it is important that you see beyond the fixed binaries, including the range of your emotions. Yes, fear is a survival instinct, and when you are scared of something, you avoid it by being alert, defensive and guarded. However, there's more to the story, especially when it comes to reframing the perspective of these emotions. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Nothing lasts long, fame, money, success…’ Did you know fear can show your untapped potential? Don't believe? Take it from Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor , who, on Raj Shamani's podcast on January 23, 2025, talked about facing fear as a way to know yourself better. He said, “Whatever you are afraid of is where the rest of you lives. You have to go to your fear, you'll find the rest of yourself.”

What does Shahid Kapoor's quote mean? Whenever anyone feels afraid, the first impulse is usually to avoid it as a way to protect oneself. But here's the catch, and what Shahid pointed out, fear means something unfamiliar, a new situation, that takes you out of your comfort zone. The reason why your nervous system signals you to be scared is that you have not experienced such a situation before.

But when you stay within comfort, everything becomes routine, almost like muscle memory. Stepping out, however, challenges you to adapt, acquire new skills and confront new situations you have never been in before.

So in a way, it is a catalyst for growth. You become more creative, resilient and courageous in the process. As Shahid put it, when you face your fears, you discover the rest of you, all the hidden potential which you may not be using in your comfort zone.