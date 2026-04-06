Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘Whatever you are afraid of is where the rest of you lives, you have to go to…’
Shahid Kapoor's insight on confronting fear for growth is motivating, highlighting the importance of stepping out of your comfort zone to find true potential.
What is fear? The terror of something that might harm you. It can be vaguely described as an uneasy tension coiling in your gut, making you believe something bad is about to happen to you. But the world is not all black and white; it is important that you see beyond the fixed binaries, including the range of your emotions. Yes, fear is a survival instinct, and when you are scared of something, you avoid it by being alert, defensive and guarded. However, there's more to the story, especially when it comes to reframing the perspective of these emotions.
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Did you know fear can show your untapped potential? Don't believe? Take it from Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who, on Raj Shamani's podcast on January 23, 2025, talked about facing fear as a way to know yourself better.
He said, “Whatever you are afraid of is where the rest of you lives. You have to go to your fear, you'll find the rest of yourself.”
What does Shahid Kapoor's quote mean?
Whenever anyone feels afraid, the first impulse is usually to avoid it as a way to protect oneself. But here's the catch, and what Shahid pointed out, fear means something unfamiliar, a new situation, that takes you out of your comfort zone. The reason why your nervous system signals you to be scared is that you have not experienced such a situation before.
But when you stay within comfort, everything becomes routine, almost like muscle memory. Stepping out, however, challenges you to adapt, acquire new skills and confront new situations you have never been in before.
So in a way, it is a catalyst for growth. You become more creative, resilient and courageous in the process. As Shahid put it, when you face your fears, you discover the rest of you, all the hidden potential which you may not be using in your comfort zone.
Why is Shahid's quote relevant today?
The world has become extremely volatile over the last half-decade, with global political instability, economic uncertainty, and an insecure job market with layoffs being common. At such a time, it is natural to want to stay in your comfort zone because it feels safe. But trying something new, albeit risky, whether it is following a passion, changing career path or taking a personal risk, you expect to see growth. Shahid's quote rings true, reminding everyone to embrace the fear and take the leap of faith, and in the process discover a new side of you that will only surface when you face the fear.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More