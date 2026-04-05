Quote of the day by Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Nothing lasts long, fame, money, success…’
Happy birthday Rashmika Mandanna: the actor's perception of life fulfillment is deeper and goes beyond superficial gains. Read her full quote.
Rashmika Mandanna turns 30 on April 5, and on this occasion, let's take a look back at one of her relatable quotes. At Honest Townhall, she was asked about what's her advice from the audience when she was promoting her Telugu film The Girlfriend. Also read: Quote of the day by Emma Watson: ‘Feeling uncomfortable sometimes is good…’
Rashmika Mandanna's quote
She said, “One thing is (that) nothing lasts long, fame, money, success, they don't last forever. What lasts is health, happiness, connections, relationships, saying that what you give, you get. If you put your hard work in, you will get success. If you put the effort and time, you will get the happiness out of it, so it is what you give that you get.”
Her advice is rooted in humility and offers a glimpse of what truly matters in life, highlighting key principles that can make life more fulfilling.
What does Rashmika's quote mean?
Rashmika highlighted that too often, life's value is measured by external markers like success, fame, and money. But life is much grander and goes beyond fleeting achievements. True happiness, she noted, comes from health, well-being and meaningful connections. She also emphasised that efforts are equally important, reminding ‘it is what you give that you get.’ Fulfilment, whether in career or relationships, is not handed to you on a platter; you need to put in your effort and do your part.
Why is Rashmika's quote relevant?
At the heart of her message, Rashmika puts instant gains into perspective, whether it is social media validation or career milestones. One should not measure one's life's value based on superficial gains. All of these are external achievements and often don't last long, eventually leading to a sense of emptiness. She reminded us of the importance of pausing and realigning with what truly matters and sustains us in the long term, which are: health, happiness, and meaningful relationships. With so much focus on instant and superficial gains, her advice is a much-needed reminder that lasting fullfilment comes from health, wellness and relationships.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More