Quote of the day by Emma Watson: ‘Feeling uncomfortable sometimes is good…’

The instinct to learn is generally regarded as something bright and cheerful, imagined as a light-bulb moment. But in reality, it does not always feel like that. Discomfort is often labelled as something negative, a sign to step back or avoid.



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Actor and activist Emma Watson offered a refreshing take, suggesting that there is a lesson to be learned from it. Speaking on Jay Shetty's podcast in September 2025, she opened up about how feeling uncomfortable is not always a bad sign, and can indicate the possibility of growth.

She said, "Feeling uncomfortable sometimes is good, and we have an alarm system that goes off, I am uncomfortable, this feels uncomfortable, or say something bad must be happening. I think that was when I started to learn, oh, actually me being uncomfortable in a space might be a good sign cause it might mean I am about to learn something.”



