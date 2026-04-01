Quote of the day by Emma Watson: ‘Feeling uncomfortable sometimes is good…’
Emma Watson shared an invigorating perspective on the instinct for learning and how feeling uncomfortable is the gateway to growth.
The instinct to learn is generally regarded as something bright and cheerful, imagined as a light-bulb moment. But in reality, it does not always feel like that. Discomfort is often labelled as something negative, a sign to step back or avoid.
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Actor and activist Emma Watson offered a refreshing take, suggesting that there is a lesson to be learned from it. Speaking on Jay Shetty's podcast in September 2025, she opened up about how feeling uncomfortable is not always a bad sign, and can indicate the possibility of growth.
She said, "Feeling uncomfortable sometimes is good, and we have an alarm system that goes off, I am uncomfortable, this feels uncomfortable, or say something bad must be happening. I think that was when I started to learn, oh, actually me being uncomfortable in a space might be a good sign cause it might mean I am about to learn something.”
What did Emma Watson's quote mean?
When you get an uneasy feeling in a situation, your first instinct is often to pull back and stop. But in some cases, discomfort does not mean something is wrong. It can instead suggest that you are something new. When you do things you are familiar with, you feel comfortable, but they eventually become muscle memory; you are not learning anything. To truly learn, you need to expand and go beyond your comfort zone, even if it feels intimidating at first. It is important you sit with that discomfort and try to build confidence to learn from it.
Why is Emma Watson's quote significant today?
Emma Watson's idea is especially important because, in a fast-paced world, change is the only constant. But there is also a clear juxtaposition. Much of what people experience is trend-based and algorithm-centric, designed to provide comfort. Even when something new emerges, it is wrapped in similar, familiar formats. Anything awkward or out of line tends to trigger hesitation, often instantly.
And it is not just limited to the social media landscape. Even in the workplace, take a young employee in their first job who wants to put forward their point in a meeting but feels intimidated and fears judgment. In such moments, discomfort can hold them back. But if they choose to voice their opinion, that very discomfort can turn into a learning experience, along with personal and professional growth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More