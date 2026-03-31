Quote of the day by Meghan Markle: 'I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a Duchess...'

Reflecting on her life, Meghan said, “I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a Duchess — I’ve always still just been Meghan, right? I’ve been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom. I know that."

In their wide-ranging 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan tackled every difficult topic — but parenthood remained the heart of the discussion. Pregnant at the time with daughter Lilibet, Meghan kept steering the conversation back to the one role that mattered most: being a mother.

In the landscape of modern royalty, few quotes have captured the tension between public persona and private identity quite like Meghan Markle ’s reflection during her famous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Even with the world watching for royal revelations, Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah felt most grounded when discussing home life. Also read | Meghan Markle brings Hollywood glamour to royal wedding. Here are 10 pics of the bride

Why does Meghan Markle's quote matter Meghan's statement serves as a manifesto for self-definition. In a world that often reduces individuals to their professional status or marital rank, Meghan’s words highlight a refusal to be defined by the 'stuff' surrounding her. By listing ‘waitress' alongside ’Duchess', she bridges the gap between her working-class roots in Los Angeles and the pinnacle of the British aristocracy. It reminds people that her identity was forged long before she entered the British royal family.

By emphasising her role as a mother, Meghan aligns herself with a universal experience that transcends the British crown. It’s a reminder that while the world sees a ‘Duchess’, she sees a woman who has lived many lives — and the one she values most is the one happening behind closed doors.

At the time of the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were navigating a high-profile 'Megxit' and intense media scrutiny. Elevating the title of 'mom' above 'Duchess' was a strategic and emotional pivot, signaling that their move to California was, at its core, a family-first decision.

Since that 2021 interview, the 'Sussexes' have traded the rigid protocols of London for a more private, coastal life in Montecito, California with their two young children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The little ones were born in 2019 and 2021, respectively, shortly after their parents tied the knot in 2018.

More about Meghan Markle Long before she was a Duchess, she was a working professional navigating the US entertainment industry. Meghan’s career was never one-dimensional. Early in her acting career, she famously took on various jobs to make ends meet. This included a stint as a 'briefcase girl' on the game show Deal or No Deal. In 2011, she landed her most famous role as Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama Suits. She starred in the series for seven seasons.

Meghan’s life changed permanently in 2016 when a mutual friend set her up on a blind date with Prince Harry in London. Prince Harry proposed in 2017. Shortly after, Meghan announced her retirement from acting to focus on her new role within the British royal family. The couple married on May 19, 2018, in a stunning ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. An estimated two billion people tuned in globally to watch as the 'American actress' become 'Her Royal Highness'.