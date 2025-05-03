Uproar as Prince Harry says he doesn't know how long King Charles has left to live, seeks Royal reconciliation

Prince Harry made an emotional TV appearance after a “devastating” defeat in a UK security legal battle. He drew sharp criticism for saying that “I don't know how much longer my father has.” Prince Harry mentioned that King Charles “won't speak to me because of this security stuff,” but added that “It would be nice to reconcile.” (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

The Duke of Sussex asserted that the King “won't speak to him” due to the Prince's legal dispute over modifications to his security plans following his resignation from the throne.

Harry, however, claimed to have “forgiven” his family, after several “disagreements”.

After failing in his legal appeal on Friday, Harry told BBC: “I would love a reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don't know how much longer my father has.”

He went on to mention that King Charles “won't speak to me because of this security stuff,” but added that “It would be nice to reconcile.”

Prince Harry faces backlash over latest interview

Meanwhile, Ailsa Anderson, the late Queen's former press secretary, told Sky News: “That's going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward.”

Blasting Harry over his latest interview, Anderson predicted that Buckingham Palace would be “raising their eyes heavenwards.” She also said, “What you don't want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you'll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview.”

‘Some people want history to….’; Prince Harry makes bombshell claim

In addition, he claimed that knowledge he gained from the court proceedings made him realize that “some people want history to repeat itself,” seemingly alluding to the passing of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Sussexes' appearance with Oprah Winfrey, in which they claimed a family member was worried about their baby Archie's complexion before he was born, marked a huge rupture with the royal family.

Following his and Meghan's 2020 decision to leave their position as working royals and relocate to California in search of financial and personal freedom, Harry expressed that the royal family and officials hoped his recognition of the elevated safety risk “would force us to come back.”