King Charles to address Canadian parliament in historic first since 1977

Toronto: Canada’s Parliament will have its first sitting this year, as it will be recalled on May 26, and King Charles III will deliver the Throne Speech or present the new government’s agenda the next day. Britain's King Charles III (L) holds an audience with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace, in central London, on March 17. (AFP)

This will be the first time since 1977 that the British monarch will be present at the start of a session of Parliament.

But, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will have a bust schedule ahead of facing the House of Commons for the very first time, as he will visit Washington for discussions with US President Donald Trump next week, and his new Cabinet will the sworn in the week after that.

In a statement issued by the PMO on Friday, Carney said, “This will be the first time in nearly 50 years that Canada’s Monarch takes part in the State Opening of Parliament. This historic honour matches the weight of our times.”

“Canada has a steadfast defender in our sovereign,” he added.

Otherwise, the Speech is given by Canada’s Governor General, the King’s representative in Ottawa.

There will be challenges for Carney before that, including facing Trump on Tuesday. “The meeting will focus on both the immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between the two sovereign nations,” another statement from the PMO on Friday noted.

Trump proved a critical factor in the Federal election on April 28, as his threats to Canada buoyed the ruling Liberal Party and propelled it to a near majority.

However, Carney is not willing to enter into an arrangement with the New Democratic Party or NDP unlike his predecessor Justin Trudeau has signed a supply and confidence agreement with that party in March 2022. Asked whether he will consider such a pact which would given his Government a working majority, Carney’s reply during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday was succinct, as he said, “No.”

Meanwhile, though Carney’s principal rival Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre will not be present when the Commons is recalled, he may be back soon. Poilievre lost from his riding of Carleton after holding that seat for 20 years.

On Friday, Damien Kurek, who was elected to the House from Battle River-Crowfoot in Alberta with over 80 per cent of the votes polled, announced he was vacating the seat for Poilievre.

In a statement posted on X, Poilievre said, “It is with humility and appreciation that I have accepted Damien Kurek’s offer to resign his seat in Battle River-Crowfoot so that I can work to earn the support of citizens there to serve them in Parliament.”

Conservative MPs will have a caucus meeting on Tuesday and an interim leader in the House will be chosen soon. Among those favoured for that position till Poilievre’s return, are former party leader Andrew Scheer and its deputy leader Melissa Lantsman.