Why did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the royal fold?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step away from royal life marked a turning point not just for the couple but for the British monarchy itself. Their announcement in early 2020 set off a wave of public debate, media scrutiny, and institutional change, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex charted a new path focused on independence, privacy, and a life beyond palace walls. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their exit from royal duties in January 2020, seeking financial independence and privacy. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement on leaving the royal family

On January 8, 2020, the pair announced their permanent exit from the royal family. They shared the news via an Instagram post. The statement read, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

It continued, “We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” as reported by InStyle.

In March 2021, Prince Harry and Markle again made waves about their exit from the royal fold via their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, the couple revealed their struggles inside the palace with the royal family. They shared about Markle’s mental health challenges and experiences with racism. One of the most shocking revelations was that a senior royal allegedly questioned how “dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

Prince Harry shared he ‘did not walk away’ from royal family

In March 2021, Prince Harry made a lighthearted appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the two toured Los Angeles on an open-air bus, enjoying afternoon tea and candid conversation along the way. During the conversation, he insisted, “I did not walk away,” but had to leave in order to protect his mental health and well-being. He added that it was a “really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw".

He continued, “We all know what the British press can be like. And it was destroying my mental health. I was like... 'this is toxic'. So I did what any husband and father would do - I need to get my family out of here,” as reported by Sky News.