What is Prince Harry's net worth in 2025 after leaving the royal fold?

Since stepping back from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have carved out a lucrative path in the world of media, philanthropy, and business. From inheritance and royal ties to major deals with Netflix and Spotify, here’s a look at Prince Harry’s net worth in 2025 and how he’s built (and inherited) his wealth along the way. Prince Harry's net worth is reportedly $60 million, bolstered by deals with major companies. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo(REUTERS)

Prince Harry’s net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Prince Harry’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million. While a majority of this amount belongs to him for being a member of the royal family, he has also managed to earn quite a bit from his lucrative deals with Spotify, Netflix, BetterUp and more.

In January 2025, it was announced that Prince Harry reached a significant settlement with News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun, over a damages claim related to illegal information-gathering by the outlet’s reporters and investigators. The settlement is believed to have exceeded $12 million, as reported by Parade.

Prince Harry’s Montecito mansion

It is also important to note that despite leaving the royal family, Harry and his family of four, which includes Meghan Markle and his two children, do not have a cheap lifestyle. The Duchess revealed to The Cut about their $14.65 million mansion, which is located in the Montecito area. The mansion consists of a separate cottage for guests or children, has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Moreover, the mansion also has a spa, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, among others, stretching across 5.4 acres of land, as reported by Parade.

Harry and Meghan reportedly took out a $10 million mortgage to purchase their Montecito estate, a lavish property that comes with equally high upkeep, as reported by US Weekly. The real estate experts claimed that the home's annual operating costs likely run into the six figures.