Knicks' odds vs Cavaliers slip amid Scott Foster referee decision for Game 1: ‘See you Thursday’

As the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday night, the NBA's choice of referee has had Knicks fans worried. So much so that betting odds against the Knicks are slipping fast!

Draymond Green argues with NBA referee Scott Foster against the Phoenix Suns.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier on Tuesday, the NBA announced that the Knicks vs Cavaliers game would be officiated by Scott Foster as the referee crew chief and James Capers as the primary referee. Foster, notably, has faced allegations from Knicks fans for being biased against the Knicks.

As he officiates the game from the sideline at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, it is not just the Knicks fans who are worried. As the betting odds against the Knicks slipped to -6.5 just hours before the match, many interpreted it as a result of the NBA's choice of putting Scott Foster in charge.

The reason: The New York Knicks have had Scott Foster as a referee in the playoffs 8 times, and they have lost all eight of those games. However, there is no certain way of determining if it was indeed the Scott Foster decision that pushed the odds against the Knicks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA MVP vote count: How Thunder star beat Jokic, Wemby Fans Erupt Over NBA's Decision {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA MVP vote count: How Thunder star beat Jokic, Wemby Fans Erupt Over NBA's Decision {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The New York Fans were disappointed after Scott Foster was announced as the Game 1 referee in NYC tonight. While some conceded defeat even before the match started, others seemed to slam NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for what they called a deliberate ploy to disadvantage the Knicks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New York Fans were disappointed after Scott Foster was announced as the Game 1 referee in NYC tonight. While some conceded defeat even before the match started, others seemed to slam NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for what they called a deliberate ploy to disadvantage the Knicks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Adam Silver sending Scott Foster to MSG for Game 1 is a blatant script to ensure the Knicks win. The NBA cannot afford a small-market team like Cleveland in the Finals. The fix is already in before tip-off,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Adam Silver sending Scott Foster to MSG for Game 1 is a blatant script to ensure the Knicks win. The NBA cannot afford a small-market team like Cleveland in the Finals. The fix is already in before tip-off,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Well the Knicks won. Harden is like 4-15 when Scott foster officiates his playoff games,” added another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Scott Foster this referee? Ugh he’s going to cheat for the Knicks tonight yuck!” wrote another.

Scott Foster Playoff Records

Home sides have won seven of nine games this postseason and boast a 60.3% win rate in Foster-led contests throughout the veteran referee's career. Among franchises, the Cleveland Cavaliers rank fourth in career playoff winning percentage with Foster officiating, while the New York Knicks lead the list.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additionally, playoff games under Foster have also seen an increase in free throw attempts, with visiting teams averaging two more foul shots per game than home teams.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON