Timothée Chalamet looks unbothered by Oscars loss, packs on PDA with Kylie Jenner at Vanity Fair afterparty. Watch

Timothée was seen on the red carpet of the buzzy Oscars party with Kylie, as they posed for photographs together. Timothée held Kylie, planted a kiss on her cheek and smiled as they posed. Kylie was seen in a black dress for the party.

Timothée Chalamet lost out on an Oscar win in the Best Actor category despite being a frontrunner for the majority of awards season and winning the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice for his performance in Marty Supreme. It was Michael B. Jordan who ultimately took home the Oscar for Sinners. Timothée made headlines for his comments on opera and ballet, which drew significant backlash over the last few weeks. However, the actor seemed unbothered by the loss, as he was seen packing in the PDA with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Also read: Oscars 2026 highlights: One Battle After Another wins Best Picture; internet upset over rude interruptions )

Marty Supreme also did not win in any other category, notably missing out on Best Picture, Best Director and Best Casting— One Battle After Another won in all these three categories.

This was the second consecutive nomination for Timothée in the Best Actor category, after last year's A Complete Unknown. He scored his first nod for his breakout role in Call Me By Your Name.

What is Timothee's controversy about? Timothée has been under fire recently for his comments on opera and ballet, saying during a promotional event that he does not want to be part of these two art forms because ‘no one cares’ about them anymore. During the chat, Timothée said, “I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason.”

Not just social media users; even actor Jamie Lee Curtis responded to the comments and reposted a reel critical of Timothee's stance. London’s Royal Ballet and Opera took to Instagram and invited the actor to join in for a performance. An invitation was also sent by The English National Opera.

At the Academy Award ceremony on Sunday, host Conan O'Brien also poked fun at the controversy. He said, “Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.”