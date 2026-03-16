Kylie Jenner’s awkward moment with Timothée Chalamet’s sister Pauline at the Oscars goes viral; watch

In the clip, Pauline, 34, could be seen approaching her younger brother inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the ceremony. Timothee stood up to greet her before the pair smiled at one another. Pauline then pointed over to the crowd in the distance before Kylie, 28, attempted to get her attention with a series of exaggerated gestures that included reaching out for a hug.

Videos circulating across social media show an awkward moment between Kylie Jenner and Timothée’s sister, Pauline Chalamet, during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre. The short exchange has since become a talking point among fans, with many speculating about the body language between the trio.

The 98th Academy Awards proved to be an emotional evening for actor Timothee Chalamet. A sure-shot candidate for Best Actor, he ultimately lost the award to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners . But the night didn't just end there. A brief interaction between his sister and girlfriend quickly went viral online, prompting viewers to dissect every gesture.

The clip quickly gained traction on X, formerly known as Twitter, with users replaying the moment and offering their own interpretations of what appeared to be a tense encounter. “Please, this interaction between Kylie Jenner and Pauline Chalamet looks so fake. 😭,” said one fan on X. One more said, “Uhm awkward. Have they never met before ?” said one more. Another commented, “Pauline hates all the things the Kardashians stand for… so I’m sure it’s the first time meeting.”

Body language expert weighs in According to body language expert Judi James, who spoke to the Daily Mail, the interaction was more jarring than friendly. “The greetings between Timothee and his sister and Kylie look full of perfunctory signals and expressions of deep surprise and even shock, as though she's an unexpected arrival at the event,” she began.

“Timothee and his sister look polite rather than excited and effusive in terms of using touch and affection signals. He bends in to greet her politely, but there's no close sibling hugging here, and despite the fact that her man is standing to do the greeting, Kylie seems to be distracted,” she said.

After spotting Pauline, Judi detailed how Kylie seems to be more shocked than pleased to see Timothee's sister there. “Her eyebrows steeple, her eyes widen, and her mouth falls open as she stretches one hand out in the kind of small flapping that would normally pull someone in for a kiss. She gets up to greet her, but the greetings are rather quick and awkward-looking with little apparent reaction from Timothee's sister beyond the polite,” she notes.

While the brief Oscars moment lasted only seconds, the internet has already turned it into a full-blown talking point.