Blue Jays react as Anthony Santander's controversial posts targeting Abdul El-Sayed spark outrage

The Toronto Blue Jays have addressed the controversy surrounding outfielder Anthony Santander after he faced widespread criticism for sharing two anti-Islamic videos on Instagram. The posts, which targeted Muslim communities and Democratic politician Abdul El-Sayed, sparked backlash among baseball fans and raised questions about the organization's commitment to inclusivity. Anthony Santander faced criticism after sharing anti-Islamic videos on Instagram. (AP)

Santander shared the videos on Wednesday, a day after Democrats secured significant victories in the U.S. midterm elections, including El-Sayed's victory in Michigan's Senate race.

Anthony Santander's Instagram posts spark outrage According to Marley Dickinson of Offside, Santander reposted two controversial videos on his Instagram story. One carried the caption, "America voted for Sharia Last Night," while the second was titled "Islam is not peaceful."

The first video, originally shared by the Instagram account @theamericantruthproject, alleged that Muslim candidates elected to public office were extremists seeking to introduce Sharia law in the United States. The video also featured an image of El-Sayed.

The second clip showed a Christian minister making negative generalizations about Islam, describing the religion as violent and claiming that there was "no such thing as kind Muslims."

Although Santander deleted both posts shortly after sharing them, screenshots had already circulated widely across social media. Fans subsequently criticised the outfielder, questioning his judgment and calling on the Blue Jays to address the situation.

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