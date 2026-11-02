Caleb Williams' Caddix logo controversy explained: Why NFL fined Bears QB and will he keep wearing those cleats?

Caleb Williams has recently come under the spotlight after the NFL fined the Chicago Bears quarterback for wearing Caddix cleats without covering the brand's logo. Caleb Williams is not the only NFL player opting for Caddix cleats. (Getty Images via AFP) Despite facing a financial penalty for using footwear from a company that does not have an official partnership with the league, Williams appears determined to continue standing by his choice, reported ESPN. Why does Williams stand by Caddix Cleats? According to a source cited in ESPN's report, Williams' stance is driven by “principle more than anything” else, as he genuinely believes in the brand and wants to promote its cleats. Caddix's patented SmartStuds technology features flexible studs intended to minimize rotational stress on players' knees and ankles during sharp cuts and sudden movements. Williams sees the footwear as a way to support his long-term fitness and extend his playing career, particularly after recently recovering from a hamstring injury. "I'm huge into trying to stay on the field. I'm huge into trying to be healthy," Williams said recently in a media interaction. Defending his choice of footwear, he added, "They're smart cleats. They're science cleats, and they've been working for me.” Williams fined for logo violations Williams first received an $11,941 penalty for featuring an unauthorized logo during the Bears' Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL imposed a further $23,882 fine after he repeated the violation in Chicago's Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, doubling the financial penalty for the same offence.

Interestingly, he had worn the same cleats on previous occasions, including before the Bears' Week 6 clash against the Atlanta Falcons, without receiving any financial penalty from the NFL. Also read | 'Is Ashton Jeanty injured?' Fantasy managers concerned by Raiders RB's slow start against Jets Both Joe Flacco, who holds an investment stake in Caddix, and the company's CEO, Jack Rasmussen, have offered to cover the fines imposed on Williams by the NFL. How does the NFL restrict cleat branding? The NFL has a long-standing rule restricting visible branding from unapproved footwear companies. Article 51, Section 2(a) of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement (CBA) grants the league the authority to enforce rules governing third-party branding displayed on players' footwear. Players are permitted to display logos from only three officially authorized brands: Adidas, Nike and Under Armour. Under Rule 5, Section 4 of the NFL's Official Playing Rules, all players are required to follow the league's uniform and equipment regulations, including guidelines governing unauthorized branding. The penalty provisions also allow officials to keep players out of a game if they fail to address certain uniform violations before kickoff. Similarly, players who are found violating these requirements during a game may be prevented from returning to the field until the issue is resolved. Although athletes can wear cleats from other manufacturers, they must conceal the logos. Williams, however, has refused to comply with that requirement. Will Caddix land Caleb Williams? A Caddix spokesperson clarified that neither Williams nor his father, Carl, has any role as a company representative or holds an investment stake in the brand, as mentioned in an ESPN report.

Caleb Williams sees the Caddix cleats as a way to support his long-term fitness. (AP)